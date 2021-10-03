CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yankton, SD

Yankton events coming up

Yankton Digest
Yankton Digest
 6 days ago

(YANKTON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Yankton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yankton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221121_0cFqhrf600

Worship Service

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Our early service begins at 9:00 a.m. and masks are required. Please join us!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKouV_0cFqhrf600

Haunted History Tours Overnight Experience

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD

Can you brave the night inside a former ward of the Yankton State Hospital? Attendees will be taken on a flashlight tour where you will go to places off limits to the general public hearing the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y95iO_0cFqhrf600

O’Malley’s Beer Pong Tournament

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 204 W 3rd St, Yankton, SD

Come on down to O’Malley’s for our Friday Night Beer Pong Tournament! Teams of 2 players may enter for $10. All participants will get $2 […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRxfA_0cFqhrf600

Wine & Whiskers

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 Archery Ln, Yankton, SD

Wine & Whiskers at National Field Archery Association, 800 Archery Ln, Yankton, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 05:30 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More

Drive-in Movie Night

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Join us for a movie the whole family can enjoy! Come early for live music at 7:30pm, grab some popcorn and pop (FREE!), and watch the movie SING with us in ...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Sd Wine Whiskers#Archery Ln
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Yankton Digest

Yankton Digest

Yankton, SD
30
Followers
282
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy