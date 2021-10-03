Yankton events coming up

(YANKTON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Yankton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yankton:

Worship Service Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Our early service begins at 9:00 a.m. and masks are required. Please join us!

Haunted History Tours Overnight Experience Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD

Can you brave the night inside a former ward of the Yankton State Hospital? Attendees will be taken on a flashlight tour where you will go to places off limits to the general public hearing the...

O’Malley’s Beer Pong Tournament Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 204 W 3rd St, Yankton, SD

Come on down to O’Malley’s for our Friday Night Beer Pong Tournament! Teams of 2 players may enter for $10. All participants will get $2 […]

Wine & Whiskers Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 Archery Ln, Yankton, SD

Wine & Whiskers at National Field Archery Association, 800 Archery Ln, Yankton, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 05:30 pm to 09:00 pm

Drive-in Movie Night Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Join us for a movie the whole family can enjoy! Come early for live music at 7:30pm, grab some popcorn and pop (FREE!), and watch the movie SING with us in ...