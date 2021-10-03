What’s up Ontario: Local events calendar

(ONTARIO, OR) Ontario is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ontario:

Honoring Our Ancestors — Grizzly Yoga Center Fruitland, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 430 S Pennsylvania Ave, Fruitland, ID

Pitru Paksha The Fortnight of the Ancestors Pitru Paksha is a beautiful custom in India where people pause from their busy lives and collectively come together to take time out to honor their...

FAB Horsemanship Fundamentals Clinic Fruitland, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2765 SW 3rd Ave, Fruitland, ID

End frustration. Get clear communication. Conquer goals. A better horseman creates a better horse. We teach better horsemanship. Most horses and people are frustrated from a lack of communication...

CHARCUTERIE WORKSHOP — Savory n Sweet, Inc. New Plymouth, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Ada Rd, New Plymouth, ID

Join us for an evening learning how to create a small charcuterie board and wine pairing to cheeses that will be used. You will be provided all the elements to make a pretty board.

Trunk and Treat Payette, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 620 S Main St, Payette, ID

Our Second Annual Trunk and Treat! Our Theme is 'Childhood Halloween'

Fall Bazaar Payette, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 137 N Main St, Payette, ID

Annual Fall Bazaar !!! Sign up sheet for vendors available September 1st 6' table $20 ~ card table $15 Set-Up 7am Bowl of Soup $3 ~ Baked Good Sale ALL proceeds to benefit Meals on Wheels