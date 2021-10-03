Live events coming up in Manchester
(MANCHESTER, KY) Live events are coming to Manchester.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: London, KY
Join us to celebrate the beauty of fall in downtown London! Enjoy live music by Chris Shouse & Bourbon Branch, a maker's market, food, beverage & dessert vendors AND fresh apple cider & honeybuns!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 121 N Main St, London, KY
Butchers pub Williamsburg Ky. 8pm is on Facebook. To connect with Butchers pub Williamsburg Ky. 8pm, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 200 County Ext Rd, London, KY
Come join us as we catch up with fellow Homemakers, sample recipes for your holiday meals, examine holiday spending & budgets, explore a variety of holiday crafts to help with gift giving and...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 911 Fire Rescue Dr, London, KY
The London Fire Department will collect toys, coats, and monetary donations to distribute to families and children-in-need throughout Laurel County. The annual drive is in partnership with...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM
SESC Event Cancellation Policy – In the event of inclement weather, SESC will cancel events based upon the cancellation of school by the county school district in which the event is to be held...
