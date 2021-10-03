CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events coming up in Manchester

Manchester Today
Manchester Today
 6 days ago

(MANCHESTER, KY) Live events are coming to Manchester.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpUcW_0cFqhpte00

Cidernight at the Market

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: London, KY

Join us to celebrate the beauty of fall in downtown London! Enjoy live music by Chris Shouse & Bourbon Branch, a maker's market, food, beverage & dessert vendors AND fresh apple cider & honeybuns!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTXvC_0cFqhpte00

Butchers pub Williamsburg Ky. 8pm

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 N Main St, London, KY

Butchers pub Williamsburg Ky. 8pm is on Facebook. To connect with Butchers pub Williamsburg Ky. 8pm, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAwxy_0cFqhpte00

Holiday Ideas

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 County Ext Rd, London, KY

Come join us as we catch up with fellow Homemakers, sample recipes for your holiday meals, examine holiday spending & budgets, explore a variety of holiday crafts to help with gift giving and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qESg7_0cFqhpte00

Toy & Coat Drive

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 911 Fire Rescue Dr, London, KY

The London Fire Department will collect toys, coats, and monetary donations to distribute to families and children-in-need throughout Laurel County. The annual drive is in partnership with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lt0Hk_0cFqhpte00

SESC Board of Directors Meeting – October

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

SESC Event Cancellation Policy – In the event of inclement weather, SESC will cancel events based upon the cancellation of school by the county school district in which the event is to be held...

ABOUT

With Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

