Live events coming up in Manchester

(MANCHESTER, KY) Live events are coming to Manchester.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

Cidernight at the Market London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: London, KY

Join us to celebrate the beauty of fall in downtown London! Enjoy live music by Chris Shouse & Bourbon Branch, a maker's market, food, beverage & dessert vendors AND fresh apple cider & honeybuns!

Butchers pub Williamsburg Ky. 8pm London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 N Main St, London, KY

Holiday Ideas London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 County Ext Rd, London, KY

Come join us as we catch up with fellow Homemakers, sample recipes for your holiday meals, examine holiday spending & budgets, explore a variety of holiday crafts to help with gift giving and...

Toy & Coat Drive London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 911 Fire Rescue Dr, London, KY

The London Fire Department will collect toys, coats, and monetary donations to distribute to families and children-in-need throughout Laurel County. The annual drive is in partnership with...

SESC Board of Directors Meeting – October London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

SESC Event Cancellation Policy – In the event of inclement weather, SESC will cancel events based upon the cancellation of school by the county school district in which the event is to be held...