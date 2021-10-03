CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Bellefontaine calendar: Events coming up

Bellefontaine Journal
Bellefontaine Journal
 6 days ago

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Bellefontaine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellefontaine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4OiT_0cFqhoG900

Home for the Holidays Cookie Decorating Class

Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 West Columbus Avenue, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Join us for a "Home for the Holidays" Cookie Decorating Class! Hosted by Rosie Cheeks Bakery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5xT3_0cFqhoG900

Nick Dittmeier LIVE

Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 211 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH

Nick Dittmeier is a singer-songwriter from Southern Indiana. He’s released two solo ep’s, “Extra Better” in 2013 and “Light of Day” in 2014. With the support of his backing/touring band, The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hT4Eh_0cFqhoG900

CT4 - LIVE

Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Enjoy new and old dance music including some country with this fun band!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwYvC_0cFqhoG900

Still Standing: A Tribute to Elton John

Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 213 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH

Musicians perform the music of Elton John........STILL STANDING are Elton John. Formed in 2013 STILL STANDING are the modern visual and musical Elton John Event bringing all the timeless classics...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dv21N_0cFqhoG900

United Methodist Men's Retreat

Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 653 Township Road 37 E, Bellefontaine, OH

The United Methodist Men of the West Ohio Conference invite you to a men’s retreat at beautiful Camp Wesley in Bellefontaine Ohio beginning Friday October 29th at 6:00 PM through Saturday October...

Bellefontaine Journal

Bellefontaine Journal

Bellefontaine, OH
