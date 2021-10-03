Bellefontaine calendar: Events coming up

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Bellefontaine has a full slate of live events coming up.

Home for the Holidays Cookie Decorating Class Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 West Columbus Avenue, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Join us for a "Home for the Holidays" Cookie Decorating Class! Hosted by Rosie Cheeks Bakery.

Nick Dittmeier LIVE Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 211 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH

Nick Dittmeier is a singer-songwriter from Southern Indiana. He’s released two solo ep’s, “Extra Better” in 2013 and “Light of Day” in 2014. With the support of his backing/touring band, The...

CT4 - LIVE Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Enjoy new and old dance music including some country with this fun band!

Still Standing: A Tribute to Elton John Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 213 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH

Musicians perform the music of Elton John........STILL STANDING are Elton John. Formed in 2013 STILL STANDING are the modern visual and musical Elton John Event bringing all the timeless classics...

United Methodist Men's Retreat Bellefontaine, OH

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 653 Township Road 37 E, Bellefontaine, OH

The United Methodist Men of the West Ohio Conference invite you to a men’s retreat at beautiful Camp Wesley in Bellefontaine Ohio beginning Friday October 29th at 6:00 PM through Saturday October...