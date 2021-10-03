Connellsville events coming up

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Live events are lining up on the Connellsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Connellsville:

HalloBowl 2021 Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 1045 University Dr, Connellsville, PA

HalloBowl 2021 at Yough Lanes, 1045 University Dr, Connellsville, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 11:00 pm to Sat Oct 16 2021 at 01:30 am

Ghostly Gathering Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1101 Riveredge Rd, Connellsville, PA

Join us for a weekend filled with creepy fun! Decorate your site - Best decorated sites win a prize! Bring your costume and trick or treat around the park. Join us at our costume contest! Enjoy...

Season of the Witch Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 144 N 3rd St, Connellsville, PA

Join us at YHL for our first ever SEASON of THE WITCH! At YHL we love all things fairy, witchy, metaphysical & all things fun! So What is this? A whole day of witchy fun! 11:00 - 3:00 - Spooky...

Reiki 2 Certification Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 275 Pleasant Valley Rd, Connellsville, PA

Join our very own Reverend Maryanne Gibbons, Reiki Master Teacher with over 20 years experience as she teaches you the Miraculous and Traditional Reiki 2. During this class, participants will be...

Warehouse Sale 2021 Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 S 1st St, Connellsville, PA

Warehouse Sale 2021 at Youghiogheny Glass, 300 S 1st St, Connellsville, PA 15425, Connellsville, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 07:00 am to Sat Oct 16 2021 at 04:00 pm