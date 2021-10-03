CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connellsville, PA

Connellsville events coming up

Connellsville Updates
Connellsville Updates
 6 days ago

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Live events are lining up on the Connellsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Connellsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxM7Y_0cFqhnNQ00

HalloBowl 2021

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 1045 University Dr, Connellsville, PA

HalloBowl 2021 at Yough Lanes, 1045 University Dr, Connellsville, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 11:00 pm to Sat Oct 16 2021 at 01:30 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCzPF_0cFqhnNQ00

Ghostly Gathering

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1101 Riveredge Rd, Connellsville, PA

Join us for a weekend filled with creepy fun! Decorate your site - Best decorated sites win a prize! Bring your costume and trick or treat around the park. Join us at our costume contest! Enjoy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47s7Nr_0cFqhnNQ00

Season of the Witch

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 144 N 3rd St, Connellsville, PA

Join us at YHL for our first ever SEASON of THE WITCH! At YHL we love all things fairy, witchy, metaphysical & all things fun! So What is this? A whole day of witchy fun! 11:00 - 3:00 - Spooky...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmvqU_0cFqhnNQ00

Reiki 2 Certification

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 275 Pleasant Valley Rd, Connellsville, PA

Join our very own Reverend Maryanne Gibbons, Reiki Master Teacher with over 20 years experience as she teaches you the Miraculous and Traditional Reiki 2. During this class, participants will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IJ1e_0cFqhnNQ00

Warehouse Sale 2021

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 S 1st St, Connellsville, PA

Warehouse Sale 2021 at Youghiogheny Glass, 300 S 1st St, Connellsville, PA 15425, Connellsville, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 07:00 am to Sat Oct 16 2021 at 04:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connellsville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Connellsville, PA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Yhl#Pa Warehouse Sale
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Connellsville Updates

Connellsville Updates

Connellsville, PA
75
Followers
256
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Connellsville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy