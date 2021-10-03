Live events coming up in Hereford

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford Dispatch
Hereford Dispatch
(HEREFORD, TX) Live events are coming to Hereford.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hereford area:

Fall Equinox Full Moon Vibe Circle

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Join us for a sisterhood circle to celebrate the change of season ? and ushering in of a new season in life. We are also still under the full moon phase ? We will be sharing food and drink...

An Evening with Dr. Ellen Ochoa

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2501 4th Ave, Canyon, TX

Join us for An Evening with Dr. Ellen Ochoa at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in Legacy Hall. Dr. Ellen Ochoa—the first Latina in space—has charted a dazzling and inspirational career path. From her early...

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Amarillo, Amarillo, TX 79119

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Wine Up Wednesday

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 19290 Farm to market 1541, Canyon, TX

Wine up on Wednesday and relax with the musical sounds of Ian Middleton. Tasting room opens at 3p! Deserts provided by SheSheCakes!\n

2021 WT Homecoming Parade

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Canyon, TX

Join us for a Roaring '20s Homecoming Parade down Russell Long Blvd! If you are interested in registering a float in this year's parade, visit wtamu.edu/homecoming for more details. Be there by...

Hereford Dispatch

Hereford Dispatch

Hereford, TX
With Hereford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

