Safford, AZ

Live events Safford — what’s coming up

Safford Voice
Safford Voice
 6 days ago

(SAFFORD, AZ) Safford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Safford:

Morenci Copper Hills Invitational

Morenci, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 473 Stadium Dr, Morenci, AZ

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Morenci Copper Hills Invitational, hosted by Morenci Jr./Sr. High School in Morenci AZ. Starting Thursday, October 28th.

Stand Up Comedy w/ Robert Mac & Lamar Newmeyer

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 980 S 14th Ave, Safford, AZ

Family Friendly Stand Up Comedy is coming to the David M. Player Center for the Arts in Safford! Robert Mac (robertmac.com) has been featured on Drybar Comedy and Lamar Newmeyer has been featured...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Contact:Kathleen Ruiz, Program/Director928-830-2164 Location:The River Community Church Click here for Registration

EAC Foundation Monster Mash Golf Tournament

Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 4250 W Golf Course Rd, Thatcher, AZ

A 4-man Shamble Charity Golf Tournament Hosted by The EAC Foundation to raise scholarship funds for EAC students. Team Entry - $300. Call 928-428-8295 for more information or to register.

Graham County Fair

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 527 East Armory Rd, Safford, AZ

Annual Graham County Fair with carnival, juried exhibits, animal shows and auction, gymkhana, live entertainment, talent shows, free games with some cash prizes.

