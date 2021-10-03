Coalinga calendar: Coming events

(COALINGA, CA) Coalinga is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coalinga:

Tachi Palace Casino Resort Community Breakfast Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 17225 Jersey Ave, Lemoore, CA

A Night At The Stables Benefiting New Beginnings Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

A Night At The Stables Benefiting New Beginnings. Saturday, October 2nd. 5pm About this Event Join us Saturday, October 2nd for our annual "A Night At The Stables" Benefiting New Beginnings. Gates...

Cope's Tackle and Rod's Customer Appreciation Bass Tournament Bradley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 10625 Nacimiento Lake Dr, Bradley, CA

Copes Tackle and Rod Shop's first annual Customer Appreciation Bass Tournament is on! Saturday October 9th from 6am (safe light) to 2pm at Lake Nacimiento! This will be a 100% payback event as a...

Rockin' the Arbor with The Fabulous Enchantments Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce would like to invite the community to join us for some family fun filled with food vendors, craft vendors, informational booths, Live music, as well as...

La formation des cadres religieux musulmans en France et en Europe (1) Coalinga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 20 Avenue George Sand, 93210 Saint-Denis

Colloque du réseau européen de l'IREL à la MSH Paris Nord (1ère journée)