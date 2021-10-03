CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coalinga, CA

Coalinga calendar: Coming events

Coalinga Daily
Coalinga Daily
 6 days ago

(COALINGA, CA) Coalinga is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coalinga:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFChE_0cFqhjqW00

Tachi Palace Casino Resort Community Breakfast

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 17225 Jersey Ave, Lemoore, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8eWk_0cFqhjqW00

A Night At The Stables Benefiting New Beginnings

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

A Night At The Stables Benefiting New Beginnings. Saturday, October 2nd. 5pm About this Event Join us Saturday, October 2nd for our annual "A Night At The Stables" Benefiting New Beginnings. Gates...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXV4t_0cFqhjqW00

Cope's Tackle and Rod's Customer Appreciation Bass Tournament

Bradley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 10625 Nacimiento Lake Dr, Bradley, CA

Copes Tackle and Rod Shop's first annual Customer Appreciation Bass Tournament is on! Saturday October 9th from 6am (safe light) to 2pm at Lake Nacimiento! This will be a 100% payback event as a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XegjE_0cFqhjqW00

Rockin' the Arbor with The Fabulous Enchantments

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce would like to invite the community to join us for some family fun filled with food vendors, craft vendors, informational booths, Live music, as well as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eELyc_0cFqhjqW00

La formation des cadres religieux musulmans en France et en Europe (1)

Coalinga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 20 Avenue George Sand, 93210 Saint-Denis

Colloque du réseau européen de l'IREL à la MSH Paris Nord (1ère journée)

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lemoore, CA
City
Bradley, CA
Local
California Government
City
Coalinga, CA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Copes Tackle#Chamber Of Commerce
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Coalinga Daily

Coalinga Daily

Coalinga, CA
26
Followers
238
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coalinga Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy