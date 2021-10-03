Coalinga calendar: Coming events
(COALINGA, CA) Coalinga is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coalinga:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 17225 Jersey Ave, Lemoore, CA
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM
A Night At The Stables Benefiting New Beginnings. Saturday, October 2nd. 5pm About this Event Join us Saturday, October 2nd for our annual "A Night At The Stables" Benefiting New Beginnings. Gates...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Address: 10625 Nacimiento Lake Dr, Bradley, CA
Copes Tackle and Rod Shop's first annual Customer Appreciation Bass Tournament is on! Saturday October 9th from 6am (safe light) to 2pm at Lake Nacimiento! This will be a 100% payback event as a...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM
The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce would like to invite the community to join us for some family fun filled with food vendors, craft vendors, informational booths, Live music, as well as...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:15 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 20 Avenue George Sand, 93210 Saint-Denis
Colloque du réseau européen de l'IREL à la MSH Paris Nord (1ère journée)
Comments / 0