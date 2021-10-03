Gaylord calendar: Events coming up

(GAYLORD, MI) Live events are coming to Gaylord.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gaylord:

Halloween Boo-wling! Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1200 Gornick Ave, Gaylord, MI

GLOW boo-wling by day. Best Costume prizes. Pizza by the slice and non-alcoholic mystery brew. Fun and games for the whole family!

Big Ticket Festival 2022 Gaylord, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 895 North Center Avenue, Gaylord, MI 49735

Celebrate another year of Big Ticket Festival in Gaylord, MI!

REIKI LEVEL I TRAINING Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Reiki Level One training; includes manual, coursework, attunement and certificate. Space is limited to 5 participants. Register and pay $50 deposit by September 21st and receive $20 of the...

Sunday Service 9:00am Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 115 E Main St, Gaylord, MI

Our in-church Sunday Services are 9:00 and 10:30am. Chairs are spaced for social distancing, additional hand sanitizers are placed throughout the building, masks are strongly recommended. If...

SOUND BATH @ HVH Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

A Sound Bath Meditation is a gentle yet powerful experience for the mind, body and soul. While resting comfortably; a short guided meditation will prepare you to receive the healing vibrations of...