Sault Sainte Marie calendar: What's coming up

(SAULT SAINTE MARIE, MI) Live events are coming to Sault Sainte Marie.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sault Sainte Marie:

October Work Day at Cedar Bay! Cedarville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1128 S Cedar Campus Rd, Cedarville, MI

Cedar Bay Fall Work Day! 22nd: Out of town evening arrival (if requested ahead of time) 23rd: Workday 8:30 am-5:00 pm 24th: Morning departure (for out of town requests) Many hands make work light...

Nature Play Group for ages 1-6 Clark Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3206 Cedar St, Hessel, MI

Bring your children for an outdoor exploration with guide Jennie Lewis Braatz to help them connect with nature! Jennie will provide activities for your young naturalist. Parents/caregivers are...

2-Day Wilderness Survival Class Trout Lake Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 22215 S.Anguluim Rd, Trout Lake, MI

>> SIGN-UP PROCESS: After carefully reviewing the information on this page to make sure this free rain-sleet-snow-or-shine Michigan Sierra Club off-the-grid class is one you are experienced and...

Evaluation to Improve Health Outcomes: Get More Grants and Better Results Sault Sainte Marie, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2186 Shunk Rd., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783

This Workshop will provide a working understanding of planning and conducting evaluations for sponsored projects in the healthcare setting.

Islands Chapter Banquet Cedarville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 133 M-134, Cedarville, MI

The Islands Chapter would like to invite you to attend our annual Ducks Unlimited membership dinner. WHEN Saturday, October 9, 2021 WHERE Clark Township Community Center, 133 M-134, Cedarville, MI...