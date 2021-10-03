Live events on the horizon in Marianna

(MARIANNA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Marianna calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marianna:

Preserving Food at Home: Pressure Canning & Dehydrating Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2741 Penn Ave # 3, Marianna, FL

This is an in-person food safety class focusing on food preservation methods. We will be covering pressure canning and dehydrating. About this Event Canning and dehydrating are two of the three...

2021 Farm Tour at The Lazy Acres Family Farm with Green Gate Olive Grove Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 6512 Americus Rd, Marianna, FL

Come join in the fun at The Lazt Acres Family Farm. Featuring Lazy Acres meats on the delicious menu, we'll have our products there for tasting and help support Partners For Pets while your there...

NBHA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Marianna Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3546 Caverns Rd, Marianna, FL

The Marianna (FL) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. North Bay Haven Academy (Panama City, FL) on Monday, October 4 @ 6p.

2021 Sectional Gathering: Section 7 Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 4186 Lafayette St, Marianna, FL

The 2021 Sectional Gathering Tour will focus on Pastor/Board Relations & Pastor/Staff Relations, updates from the Network Team, and training for Church Boards, Lead Pastors and Staff Pastors. Our...

Fire Prevention Week Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 4425 Clinton St, Marianna, FL

Marianna Fire Rescue is hosting a fundraiser with The Ice Box at City Hall in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”. The Ice Box will be at City...