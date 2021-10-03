Great Bend calendar: What's coming up

(GREAT BEND, KS) Live events are coming to Great Bend.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Great Bend area:

Drop-in STEM Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 592 NE K 156 Hwy, Great Bend, KS

Drop-in STEM at Kansas Wetlands Education Center, Great Bend, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 01:00 pm to 04:30 pm

Star Gazing with FHSU Astronomy Club Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 592 NE K 156 Hwy, Great Bend, KS

Spend a fall evening gazing at the stars with the Fort Hays State University Astronomy Club led by Dr. Jack Maseberg and Dr. Paul Adams. Their high powered telescopes will be pointed towards...

Blessing of the Pets Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2123 Forest Ave, Great Bend, KS

Do you have a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig; well…as you know they are part of God’s amazing creation. And we would love for you to come have them receive a special blessing from Pastor Tim and let...

Zoo Boo Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2123 Main St, Great Bend, KS

The Great Bend Zoo & Raptor Center would like to invite the general public to attend Zoo Boo inside Brit Spaugh Park on Saturday. Fifty booths will be set up by local businesses and organizations...

Dine for Dolly @ Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3008 10th St, Great Bend, KS

Enjoy Fresh Food & Raise Funds for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Great Bend! Visit Freddy's the Second Tuesday of every month and a portion of your purchase will benefit this local program...