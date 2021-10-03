CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

Events on the The Dalles calendar

The Dalles Journal
The Dalles Journal
 6 days ago

(THE DALLES, OR) The Dalles has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in The Dalles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZnCIK_0cFqheQt00

VFW Meeting

The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 700 Veterans Dr, The Dalles, OR

Monthly meeting: Veteran's of Foreign Wars Post 2471 Willard Anderson Post We can be found on Facebook: @post2471 and on Twitter: @vfw2471

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z76oo_0cFqheQt00

“Quiet Riot” at The Granada

The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

QUIET RIOT 'hits' you will rock out to this evening include: Cum On Feel The Noize * Bang Your Head * Mama Weer All Crazee Now

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wv3g5_0cFqheQt00

THE ROCK DOCTORS!

The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 604 E 2nd St, The Dalles, OR

Classic Rock at it’s finest will get you on the dance floor!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YT7ID_0cFqheQt00

Tuesdays Taps N Tunes

The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 404 W 2nd St, The Dalles, OR

Enjoy a great variety of live music and talented arists, have fun with friends, and receive 1/2 price on all appetizers and $1.00 off all tap beer! EVERY TUESDAY!!! 7pm—9pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SwCQ_0cFqheQt00

Sunshine Mill Drive-Up Movie - "Spirited Away"

The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 901 E 2nd Street, The Dalles, Oregon, 97058, The Dalles, OR 97058

Come enjoy an old fashioned Drive-Up movie at The Sunshine Mill! Wine and snacks will be served until 8:30pm.

Learn More

Comments / 0

