Live events Beeville — what’s coming up

(BEEVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Beeville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beeville:

2021 Toughest Scout Challenge Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 23564 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

The challenge is 5 member team competition for companies and organizations to help raise funds for the Scouting programs of the South Texas Council. For more information go to...

Market Days Goliad, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 407 S Market St, Goliad, TX

Goliad Market Days, which combines an arts and crafts fair, farmers market, and community festival, is held to relive Goliad's traditional role as a crossroads for commerce, beginning with the...

Recognition of Women in the Military Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1801 S Washington St, Beeville, TX

Recognition Women in The Military Ceremony. Event Venue & Nearby Stays

Halloween Trunk or Treat Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1801 S Washington St, Beeville, TX

Trunk Or Treat 2021 Events in Beeville, Discover best of Halloween Trunk Or Treat events, Parties, and Celebrations in Beeville. Find information & tickets of upcoming Trunk Or Treat events...

O'Fest 2021 Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

First annual Beeville O'Fest (October Fest)! Held at the Bowie St. downtown district on Saturday, October 16 from 3-11 PM! Sponsored by K&E Seafood Lounge, La Linea Wine Bar, Hattie & Hazel's...