Sturgis events coming soon

(STURGIS, MI) Live events are lining up on the Sturgis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sturgis:

Fresh Food Distribution Centreville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 23683 M-86, Centreville, MI

The Fresh Food Initiative is open to any one in need. Food is provide by SWM food Bank. Boxes of food will be placed in your car by volunteers to minimizes contact. Drive thru free food! Can not...

OHCRA Outing October 8th-10th on the Pigeon River Mongo, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 8310 E 300 N Box 71, Mongo, IN

October outing with a paddle on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Pigeon River in Mongo IN. More details on our website at: http://ohcra.org/2021Trips/PigeonRiverInfo2021.htm

WYRED – Youth Group Centreville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 27570 Marvin Rd, Centreville, MI

WYRED WORD Fellowship Youth group Reaching out Empowering others DECLARING JESUS! WYRED meets every Wednesday evening from 6:30 - 8:30pm at Word Fellowship Church. We meet together to worship our...

Burr OAK Tool's Trunk or Treat Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Burr OAK Tool Inc. is excited to announce our 2021 Trunk or Treat! 🍭 Join us on Friday, Oct. 29th from 6:15PM to 8PM for a spooktacular event! The Trunk or Treat will be taking place in Burr OAK...

Improving Kingdom Life Lagrange, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 206 East Lake Street, LaGrange, IN 46761

Do you want to have a better understanding of the struggles you are facing? First, you need to understand your owner's manual!