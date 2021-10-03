CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgis, MI

Sturgis events coming soon

Sturgis Updates
Sturgis Updates
 6 days ago

(STURGIS, MI) Live events are lining up on the Sturgis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sturgis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqcLC_0cFqhcfR00

Fresh Food Distribution

Centreville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 23683 M-86, Centreville, MI

The Fresh Food Initiative is open to any one in need. Food is provide by SWM food Bank. Boxes of food will be placed in your car by volunteers to minimizes contact. Drive thru free food! Can not...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsbWE_0cFqhcfR00

OHCRA Outing October 8th-10th on the Pigeon River

Mongo, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 8310 E 300 N Box 71, Mongo, IN

October outing with a paddle on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Pigeon River in Mongo IN. More details on our website at: http://ohcra.org/2021Trips/PigeonRiverInfo2021.htm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fexbw_0cFqhcfR00

WYRED – Youth Group

Centreville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 27570 Marvin Rd, Centreville, MI

WYRED WORD Fellowship Youth group Reaching out Empowering others DECLARING JESUS! WYRED meets every Wednesday evening from 6:30 - 8:30pm at Word Fellowship Church. We meet together to worship our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHXHV_0cFqhcfR00

Burr OAK Tool's Trunk or Treat

Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Burr OAK Tool Inc. is excited to announce our 2021 Trunk or Treat! 🍭 Join us on Friday, Oct. 29th from 6:15PM to 8PM for a spooktacular event! The Trunk or Treat will be taking place in Burr OAK...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQXya_0cFqhcfR00

Improving Kingdom Life

Lagrange, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 206 East Lake Street, LaGrange, IN 46761

Do you want to have a better understanding of the struggles you are facing? First, you need to understand your owner's manual!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, MI
City
Sturgis, MI
Centreville, MI
Government
City
Burr Oak, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Sturgis, MI
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Volunteers#Swm#Sun Oct 10#Fellowship Youth#Word Fellowship Church
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Sturgis Updates

Sturgis Updates

Sturgis, MI
77
Followers
269
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sturgis Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy