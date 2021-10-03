Coming soon: Andalusia events

(ANDALUSIA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Andalusia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Andalusia area:

Opp Fest 2021 Opp, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Opp Fest 2021, a family-oriented fall celebration, is hosted by the City of Opp each year on the last Saturday of October in downtown Opp. This fall event features food and arts and craft vendors...

$5K Cornhole Tourney Guarantee Day 1 Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 20096 Kiwanis Dr, Andalusia, AL

Come join us at the Kiwanis Covington County Fair for Holeshot Cornhole's American Cornhole League Regional Championship! Its a day filled with cornhole for the Social and Competitive Divisions...

Bobcat Invitational 2 Opp, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Jerry, Adams Rd, Opp, AL

MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 Bobcat Invitational 2, hosted by Opp HS in Opp AL.

ACA Varsity Football @ Straughn Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Straughn (Andalusia, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Alabama Christian Academy (Montgomery, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

Church-Wide Retreat Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 8500 Oakwood Ln, Andalusia, AL

All are invited to join us for our Church-Wide Retreat to Blue Lake! The weekend will include break out sessions, pumping carving, canoeing, roasting marshmallows, playing games, and...