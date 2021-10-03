CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

Coming soon: Andalusia events

Andalusia Bulletin
Andalusia Bulletin
 6 days ago

(ANDALUSIA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Andalusia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Andalusia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iy8Hf_0cFqhbmi00

Opp Fest 2021

Opp, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Opp Fest 2021, a family-oriented fall celebration, is hosted by the City of Opp each year on the last Saturday of October in downtown Opp. This fall event features food and arts and craft vendors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usaF0_0cFqhbmi00

$5K Cornhole Tourney Guarantee Day 1

Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 20096 Kiwanis Dr, Andalusia, AL

Come join us at the Kiwanis Covington County Fair for Holeshot Cornhole's American Cornhole League Regional Championship! Its a day filled with cornhole for the Social and Competitive Divisions...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGsQk_0cFqhbmi00

Bobcat Invitational 2

Opp, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Jerry, Adams Rd, Opp, AL

MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 Bobcat Invitational 2, hosted by Opp HS in Opp AL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bQmk_0cFqhbmi00

ACA Varsity Football @ Straughn

Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Straughn (Andalusia, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Alabama Christian Academy (Montgomery, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDGl9_0cFqhbmi00

Church-Wide Retreat

Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 8500 Oakwood Ln, Andalusia, AL

All are invited to join us for our Church-Wide Retreat to Blue Lake! The weekend will include break out sessions, pumping carving, canoeing, roasting marshmallows, playing games, and...

Andalusia, AL
Andalusia Bulletin

Andalusia Bulletin

Andalusia, AL
ABOUT

With Andalusia Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

