Events on the Chickasha calendar

(CHICKASHA, OK) Chickasha has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chickasha:

Neewollah Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Bring your ghosts and gobblins Downtown for Chickasha’s Annual Trick or Treat celebration! The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce teams up with other businesses and organizations to bring a safe and...

Women of Spiritual Warfare Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Full Gospel Church wants to welcome the women in our community to join us as we eat, fellowship, & dig into God’s word. If you are able, bring your favorite dish & come hang out with us! You won’t...

Evening Worship Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Join us this Sunday at 9:15am for Sunday School and 10:30am for Worship. We also have Wednesday night services for children, youth, and adults at 6:15pm.

Children and Preschool Ministries Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ministries for kids of all ages! Choir and Missions! Ministries

Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens at Chickasha Community Theatre Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 509 W Chickasha Ave, Chickasha, OK

By Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten Directed by Wilson Reed This gut-busting Jones Hope Wooten farce is the third and final comedy in the Verdeen Cousins Texas Trilogy. In this...