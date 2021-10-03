Clanton calendar: What's coming up
(CLANTON, AL) Clanton is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clanton:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 914 Co Rd 63, Marbury, AL
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Free weekend gathering for Magicians, Clowns, Ventriloquists and Family Entertainers. Lectures, Magic Equipment yard sale, opportunity to perform. Come join us!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 202 6th Street South, Clanton, AL 35045
It's been 20 years and it is time to get together!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Food truck on site, vendors welcome, no vendor fee, good time to set up with Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner. Also check out other Food & Drink Events in Maplesville
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Address: 16034 Co Rd 29, Jemison, AL
From the organizers: Jason will discuss his favorite plants for fall bloom and planting. Learn why fall is a great season to plant for great success. Advanced registration required. You may...
