Clanton calendar: What's coming up

(CLANTON, AL) Clanton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clanton:

The Pullens: Mountain Creek Baptist Marbury, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 914 Co Rd 63, Marbury, AL

The Pullens: Mountain Creek Baptist is on Facebook. To connect with The Pullens: Mountain Creek Baptist, join Facebook today.

Magic Valley Magic Weekend 2021 Clanton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Free weekend gathering for Magicians, Clowns, Ventriloquists and Family Entertainers. Lectures, Magic Equipment yard sale, opportunity to perform. Come join us!

CCHS Class of 2001 - 20th Reunion Clanton, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 202 6th Street South, Clanton, AL 35045

It's been 20 years and it is time to get together!

Happy Fall Y’all Vendors Day Maplesville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Food truck on site, vendors welcome, no vendor fee, good time to set up with Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner. Also check out other Food & Drink Events in Maplesville

Petals From the Past Fall Gardening –Why? What? When? Jemison, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 16034 Co Rd 29, Jemison, AL

From the organizers: Jason will discuss his favorite plants for fall bloom and planting. Learn why fall is a great season to plant for great success. Advanced registration required. You may...