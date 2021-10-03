CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Clanton calendar: What's coming up

Clanton News Alert
 6 days ago

(CLANTON, AL) Clanton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clanton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmSeS_0cFqhZy800

The Pullens: Mountain Creek Baptist

Marbury, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 914 Co Rd 63, Marbury, AL

The Pullens: Mountain Creek Baptist is on Facebook. To connect with The Pullens: Mountain Creek Baptist, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9CLC_0cFqhZy800

Magic Valley Magic Weekend 2021

Clanton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Free weekend gathering for Magicians, Clowns, Ventriloquists and Family Entertainers. Lectures, Magic Equipment yard sale, opportunity to perform. Come join us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Tz92_0cFqhZy800

CCHS Class of 2001 - 20th Reunion

Clanton, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 202 6th Street South, Clanton, AL 35045

It's been 20 years and it is time to get together!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gis3f_0cFqhZy800

Happy Fall Y’all Vendors Day

Maplesville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Food truck on site, vendors welcome, no vendor fee, good time to set up with Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner. Also check out other Food & Drink Events in Maplesville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Z1Wn_0cFqhZy800

Petals From the Past Fall Gardening –Why? What? When?

Jemison, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 16034 Co Rd 29, Jemison, AL

From the organizers: Jason will discuss his favorite plants for fall bloom and planting. Learn why fall is a great season to plant for great success. Advanced registration required. You may...

Clanton News Alert

Clanton, AL
ABOUT

With Clanton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

