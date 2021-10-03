Live events Natchitoches — what’s coming up

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) Natchitoches is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Natchitoches:

Long Purple Line Induction 2021 Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 750 2nd Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Join us on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. in the Natchitoches Events Center for the 2021 Long Purple Line Induction Ceremony!

Demon FB vs. McNeese Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 450 Caspari St, Natchitoches, LA

Demon FB vs. McNeese at Harry Turpin Stadium, Natchitoches, LA 71457, Natchitoches, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 03:00 pm

Kiwanis 5K Color Run Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 175 Sam Sibley Dr, Natchitoches, LA

The Kiwanis 5K Color Run and Pancake Festival is on Saturday October 9, 2021. It includes the following events: 5K Color Run, 1 Mile Run, Couch Supporter, Kids 12 & Under 5k Color Run, and Kids 12...

2022 VIP Taste of Tailgating Presented by Hancock Whitney Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 701-799 Front Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

This exclusive event is the perfect opportunity to meet the 2022 Induction Class!

TappedTober Craft Beer & Wine Festival 2021 featuring: Frank Foster! Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 626 Front Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

150+ Craft Beer and Wine choices, football, food trucks, kids zone, fireworks and live music featuring Louisiana's own: FRANK FOSTER!