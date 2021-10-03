CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shippensburg, PA

Live events on the horizon in Shippensburg

Shippensburg Voice
Shippensburg Voice
 6 days ago

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Live events are lining up on the Shippensburg calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shippensburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTcJb_0cFqhWJx00

Indoor yard sale

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Lots of lularoe, sweater, shoes men's & kids clothing. Holiday decorations, welder, air compressor, rotatiler, clothing is like new some with tags still on them, baby items. Come check it out.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1342sC_0cFqhWJx00

Adult Halloween Party

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 130 W King St, Shippensburg, PA

Adult Halloween Party with the band HOT FUN! Cash prizes for costume contest!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEwUn_0cFqhWJx00

Prayer Shawl Ministry Group Gathering

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 206 E Burd St, Shippensburg, PA

If you knit or crochet, we invite you to join our Prayer Shawl Ministry. We meet the first Sunday of every month in the Parish Library, where we will pray, knit, and support each other as we...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krpKu_0cFqhWJx00

Focus on Flavor: Beer Characteristics, Quality, and Sensory Evaluation

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1871 Old Main Dr, Shippensburg, PA

Back up Your Craft with Science and Know-How Are you considering opening a brewery? Are you a new brewery that wants to expand, but you're not sure how to maintain your quality? Do you want your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0476EJ_0cFqhWJx00

Preschool Storytime

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 73 W King St, Shippensburg, PA

Come on out for Preschool Storytime! We'll read 2 picture books and finish with fun activities! Ages 4-5. Mondays 10:30 - 11:15 am & Thursdays 11-11:45 am Sign up ...

Learn More

Comments / 1

Related
northcentralpa.com

Superstars rock the Williamsport YMCA

NCPA reporter Ashley Little contributed to this story. Williamsport, Pa. -- The YMCA in Williamsport was thumping Friday with the sounds of a dance party. In fact, it was a gathering of superstars in the gym, dancing, drumming, and celebrating during their 'Beat-a-Thon.'. "This is a showcase of the Superstars...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Thousands of Office fans descend on Lackawanna County for the Office Super Fan Festival

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Inside the lighthouse room at Cooper's Seafood House in Scranton, the people here could be described as the ultimate fans of "The Office". They shelled out $250 for a private sold-out dinner and a meet and greet with the actors on the show which portrayed a fictional paper company in the Electric City run by Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Shippensburg Voice

Shippensburg Voice

Shippensburg, PA
62
Followers
269
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shippensburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy