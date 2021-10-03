Live events on the horizon in Shippensburg

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Live events are lining up on the Shippensburg calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shippensburg:

Indoor yard sale Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Lots of lularoe, sweater, shoes men's & kids clothing. Holiday decorations, welder, air compressor, rotatiler, clothing is like new some with tags still on them, baby items. Come check it out.

Adult Halloween Party Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 130 W King St, Shippensburg, PA

Adult Halloween Party with the band HOT FUN! Cash prizes for costume contest!

Prayer Shawl Ministry Group Gathering Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 206 E Burd St, Shippensburg, PA

If you knit or crochet, we invite you to join our Prayer Shawl Ministry. We meet the first Sunday of every month in the Parish Library, where we will pray, knit, and support each other as we...

Focus on Flavor: Beer Characteristics, Quality, and Sensory Evaluation Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1871 Old Main Dr, Shippensburg, PA

Back up Your Craft with Science and Know-How Are you considering opening a brewery? Are you a new brewery that wants to expand, but you're not sure how to maintain your quality? Do you want your...

Preschool Storytime Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 73 W King St, Shippensburg, PA

Come on out for Preschool Storytime! We'll read 2 picture books and finish with fun activities! Ages 4-5. Mondays 10:30 - 11:15 am & Thursdays 11-11:45 am Sign up ...