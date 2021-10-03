Mt Pleasant calendar: What's coming up

(MT PLEASANT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Mt Pleasant calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Pleasant:

Jason Boland And The Stragglers Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1350 Industrial Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX

Get your tickets to see Jason Boland and the Stragglers at Mardi Gras Backyard on 10/22/2021

Joni & Olivia Harms Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2886 FM1735, Mt Pleasant, TX

You won't want to miss this talented mother/daughter duo as they bring you their special brand of country western music. Joni Harms has earned multiple honors from such notable organizations as...

Breaking Up is Hard to Do: The Musical Mount Pleasant, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1069 County Road 4660, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Chapel Hill Fine Arts Presents Breaking Up is Hard to Do: The Musical

Harts Bluff Parents Night Out Fundraiser!! Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 N Jefferson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX

Harts Bluff PNO Fundraiser!! Hey Parents! Are you looking for the perfect place for your kiddos to have a BLAST while you go out on a date or even just relax at home? On October 16th we are having...

clearwater, tx Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in clearwater_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.