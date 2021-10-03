CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, TX

Mt Pleasant calendar: What's coming up

Mt Pleasant News Beat
Mt Pleasant News Beat
 6 days ago

(MT PLEASANT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Mt Pleasant calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Pleasant:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBVEX_0cFqhVRE00

Jason Boland And The Stragglers

Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1350 Industrial Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX

Get your tickets to see Jason Boland and the Stragglers at Mardi Gras Backyard on 10/22/2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxBcC_0cFqhVRE00

Joni & Olivia Harms

Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2886 FM1735, Mt Pleasant, TX

You won't want to miss this talented mother/daughter duo as they bring you their special brand of country western music. Joni Harms has earned multiple honors from such notable organizations as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Z2Xk_0cFqhVRE00

Breaking Up is Hard to Do: The Musical

Mount Pleasant, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1069 County Road 4660, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Chapel Hill Fine Arts Presents Breaking Up is Hard to Do: The Musical

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44J9XU_0cFqhVRE00

Harts Bluff Parents Night Out Fundraiser!!

Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 N Jefferson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX

Harts Bluff PNO Fundraiser!! Hey Parents! Are you looking for the perfect place for your kiddos to have a BLAST while you go out on a date or even just relax at home? On October 16th we are having...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hnio1_0cFqhVRE00

clearwater, tx

Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in clearwater_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Mount Pleasant, TX
Mount Pleasant, TX
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joni Harms
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Mt Pleasant News Beat

Mt Pleasant News Beat

Mt Pleasant, TX
36
Followers
261
Post
499
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Pleasant News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy