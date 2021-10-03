Live events Meadville — what’s coming up

(MEADVILLE, PA) Live events are coming to Meadville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Meadville area:

FCCA Fall Festival Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 378 Chestnut St, Meadville, PA

Join us for food, fun, and prizes to celebrate the Fall season.

Symbols - The Awakening Meadville, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 275 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335

An elaborate live stage production that transports audiences to the heart of intriguing international cultures from around the globe.

New Years Eve at the Baldwin! Meadville, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 639 Terrace Street, Meadville, PA 16335

The Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum will be hosting the social event of the season and you are invited!

Ernst Seeds Tour Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 8884 Mercer Pike, Meadville, PA

Ernst Seeds Tour . Event starts at Sat Oct 23 2021 at 10:30 am and happening at Meadville., Tour and talk

Taco Thursday - Arch Street Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 215 Arch St, Meadville, PA

Starting this Thursday, Arch Street will be celebrating Taco Thursdays Add it to your 🗓 and be sure to visit us every Thursday Night for Taco specials! While you’re here, pair one with one of newest