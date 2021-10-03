CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Coming soon: Georgetown events

 6 days ago

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Live events are lining up on the Georgetown calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Georgetown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3c9Z_0cFqhTfm00

Black River Design Charrette with NPS/RTCA

Georgetown, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8259 Choppee Road, Georgetown, SC 29440

2 day design charrette for the Black River Water Trail, South Carolina's newest state park! Spaces are limited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRHvK_0cFqhTfm00

Rich Johnson Duo at Tuscany

Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 812 Front St, Georgetown, SC

Regulars on the beach, NO matter what format we play in duo, trio or full band..there are NEVER loopers, backing tracks or vocalization pedals. Nothing! Just guys playing music and singing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGffk_0cFqhTfm00

PLAY - Last of the Red Hot Lovers | Strand Theater

Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 710 Front St, Georgetown, SC

Barney Cashman is forty-seven, happily married, the father of three children, a successful businessman, when he realizes that the sexual revolution is passing him by. Barney has come to the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VpjyZ_0cFqhTfm00

Teacher Appreciation Night w/ Dallas Baker & Friends

Georgetown, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 1200 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440

Help us celebrate our teachers with a night out @ The Winyah Auditorium and Dallas Baker & Friends. This is Free Show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxD21_0cFqhTfm00

Heroes Saving Lives Blood Drive

Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 711 Church St, Georgetown, SC

CRITICAL NEED FOR BLOOD You may still donate blood, platelets, or plasma after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine is important in determining your...

