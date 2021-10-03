Emporia calendar: Coming events

(EMPORIA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Emporia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Emporia:

Spooky Science! Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 E 6th Ave, Emporia, KS

Halloween 2021 Events In Emporia, Kansas. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Emporia, Kansas Attractions, Halloween Horror Nights and...

October Fun Presented By Mainstay Suites Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

October Fun Presented By Mainstay Suites at 2602 Candlewood Dr, Emporia, KS 66801-6637, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 10:00 am to 07:00 pm

Brews and Bites Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 807 Commercial St, Emporia, KS

Join us for our inaugural Brews and Bites event! Sip on Kansas brews, sample wine, and snack on gourmet bites while enjoying live music by Annie Up, all benefiting a great cause!

KAMS Information Session - Emporia Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3007 W 18th Ave, Emporia, KS

Join us at our Emporia area information session to discover how you can start college two years early at the Kansas Academy of Mathematics & Science (KAMS) at Fort Hays State University! At a KAMS...

ESFCU Presents the 2021 Fall Classic Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1133 S, KS-99, Emporia, KS

ESFCU is excited to present the 2021 Fall Classic. Tournaments at Emporia Municipal Golf Course benefit the "Emporia Youth Golf" program which currently has over 150 kids participating! $100...