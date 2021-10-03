CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia calendar: Coming events

Emporia News Beat
Emporia News Beat
 6 days ago

(EMPORIA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Emporia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Emporia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIds5_0cFqhSn300

Spooky Science!

Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 E 6th Ave, Emporia, KS

Halloween 2021 Events In Emporia, Kansas. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Emporia, Kansas Attractions, Halloween Horror Nights and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjwJx_0cFqhSn300

October Fun Presented By Mainstay Suites

Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

October Fun Presented By Mainstay Suites at 2602 Candlewood Dr, Emporia, KS 66801-6637, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 10:00 am to 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IfYq5_0cFqhSn300

Brews and Bites

Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 807 Commercial St, Emporia, KS

Join us for our inaugural Brews and Bites event! Sip on Kansas brews, sample wine, and snack on gourmet bites while enjoying live music by Annie Up, all benefiting a great cause!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPOzK_0cFqhSn300

KAMS Information Session - Emporia

Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3007 W 18th Ave, Emporia, KS

Join us at our Emporia area information session to discover how you can start college two years early at the Kansas Academy of Mathematics & Science (KAMS) at Fort Hays State University! At a KAMS...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILTIz_0cFqhSn300

ESFCU Presents the 2021 Fall Classic

Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1133 S, KS-99, Emporia, KS

ESFCU is excited to present the 2021 Fall Classic. Tournaments at Emporia Municipal Golf Course benefit the "Emporia Youth Golf" program which currently has over 150 kids participating! $100...

Emporia News Beat

Emporia News Beat

Emporia, KS
ABOUT

With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

