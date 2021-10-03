CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events on the horizon in Austin

Austin News Flash
Austin News Flash
 6 days ago

(AUSTIN, MN) Austin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Austin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PNOB_0cFqhRuK00

History Happy Hour: 150 Years of History of the Hormel Historic Home

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 208 4th Ave NW, Austin, MN

Our October Topic: 150 Years of History of the Hormel Historic Home presented by Jaimie Timm, Curator, Mower County Historical Society History Happy Hour is a monthly history series where you can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXQEp_0cFqhRuK00

Anything As Art Exhibit and Tequila Tasting

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Lemondrops 2nd semi-annual art exhibit featuring Abstract Art. Show starts at 6 and goes until 9. Tequila Tasting, Empanadas, Salsa and Chips, Music and Chocolate Tasting. $5 at the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ageEG_0cFqhRuK00

Sandy's Pop Up — Austin Area Arts

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 300 Main St N, Austin, MN

Consider your clothing an art form! Stop down the the Second Floor Gallery of the Austin Artworks Center from 12-5pm for fabulous clothing and jewelry from Sandy! Amy Johnson Enamels will be there...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26x7fy_0cFqhRuK00

Austi-Con 2021

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1701 4th St NW, Austin, MN

A weekend of Tabletop Gaming in Austin MN, October 22nd-24th. Admission will be $20 in advance for the weekend and $25 at the door. Attendees will get a swag bag (contents are limited and will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KzRHz_0cFqhRuK00

PARTY ON THE PATIO

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN

WE ARE EXCITED TO COME BACK TO AUSTIN AND ROCK .. GREAT STAFF AND GOOD FOOD.. COME HAVE A COLD ONE AND SOME CHOW

