Dublin, GA

Events on the Dublin calendar

Dublin Journal
Dublin Journal
 6 days ago

(DUBLIN, GA) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dublin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxDTC_0cFqhQ1b00

Megan Fowler

Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 107 W Jackson St, Dublin, GA

Megan is tremendously talented and has a gracious heart to go with her beautiful voice. She took the time to visit with us and introduce herself. We enjoyed her so much. She is destined for great...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9sA9_0cFqhQ1b00

Dublin Speed Dating | Virtual Speed Dating | Ages 18+ (Free)

Dublin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Dublin, GA 31021

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Dublin-area adults ages 18+)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXGgv_0cFqhQ1b00

Pandolfi / Deutsche Duo

Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 314 Academy Ave, Dublin, GA

This powerhouse duo takes the crowd on a whirlwind journey through the hits of the centuries, expressing a variety of musical styles from classical to jazz to the popular hits of today. Trained at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iT2n_0cFqhQ1b00

Patriots Park Raceway (Dublin)

Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 3377 US-441, Dublin, GA

Join NVRA as we head down US-441 to race the dirt oval at Patriots Park Raceway in Dublin. Please visit the track website for details as race day nears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3CDK_0cFqhQ1b00

Trick-or-Treat!

Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 314 W Madison St, Dublin, GA

It's the most wonderful time of the year at the Market on Madison! Join us each Saturday in October for a FREE kids' event. For our last market Saturday, kids will receive a market trick or treat...

Dublin Journal

Dublin Journal

Dublin, GA
