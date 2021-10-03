Events on the Dublin calendar

(DUBLIN, GA) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dublin:

Megan Fowler Dublin, GA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 107 W Jackson St, Dublin, GA

Megan is tremendously talented and has a gracious heart to go with her beautiful voice. She took the time to visit with us and introduce herself. We enjoyed her so much. She is destined for great...

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Dublin, GA 31021

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Dublin-area adults ages 18+)

Pandolfi / Deutsche Duo Dublin, GA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 314 Academy Ave, Dublin, GA

This powerhouse duo takes the crowd on a whirlwind journey through the hits of the centuries, expressing a variety of musical styles from classical to jazz to the popular hits of today. Trained at...

Patriots Park Raceway (Dublin) Dublin, GA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 3377 US-441, Dublin, GA

Join NVRA as we head down US-441 to race the dirt oval at Patriots Park Raceway in Dublin. Please visit the track website for details as race day nears.

Trick-or-Treat! Dublin, GA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 314 W Madison St, Dublin, GA

It's the most wonderful time of the year at the Market on Madison! Join us each Saturday in October for a FREE kids' event. For our last market Saturday, kids will receive a market trick or treat...