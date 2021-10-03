Defiance calendar: Coming events

(DEFIANCE, OH) Defiance is ready for live events.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Defiance:

Route 111 Flea Market Defiance, OH

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Outdoor Flea Market. May-October, 2nd weekend. Spaces 20x35. $20.00 per weekend.

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 Jefferson Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

***ACTUAL START & END TIMES FOR THE WEEKEND *** DAY 1 - 9:00am - 5:30pm (Mass is

Johnny Appleseed Days Defiance, OH

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 12296 Krouse Rd, Defiance, OH

October 2nd 9-7, and October 3rd 9-5 The Defiance County Historical Society will be having a Johnny Appleseed Festival at Auglaize village located at 12296 Krouse Rd Defiance, OH 43512. There will...

Bridge & Wolak Defiance, OH

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 05:30 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Bridge (accordion & piano) & Wolak (clarinet & piano) are an internationally acclaimed duo who perform a unique classical music repertoire.

SCARYOKE Night Defiance, OH

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 211 Carpenter Rd, Defiance, OH

It's Karaoke Night but with a Halloween twist! We'll have special spooky $4 wine slushies prepared just for the night and costumes are encouraged! Let's get spooky!