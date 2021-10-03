CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Defiance calendar: Coming events

Defiance Daily
Defiance Daily
 6 days ago

(DEFIANCE, OH) Defiance is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Defiance:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Q499_0cFqhP8s00

Route 111 Flea Market

Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Outdoor Flea Market. May-October, 2nd weekend. Spaces 20x35. $20.00 per weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8fxs_0cFqhP8s00

"Joy-Filled Marriage" Engaged Couple Workshop- St. Mary, Defiance, OH

Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 Jefferson Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

***ACTUAL START & END TIMES FOR THE WEEKEND *** DAY 1 - 9:00am - 5:30pm (Mass is

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhDio_0cFqhP8s00

Johnny Appleseed Days

Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 12296 Krouse Rd, Defiance, OH

October 2nd 9-7, and October 3rd 9-5 The Defiance County Historical Society will be having a Johnny Appleseed Festival at Auglaize village located at 12296 Krouse Rd Defiance, OH 43512. There will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogiXZ_0cFqhP8s00

Bridge & Wolak

Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 05:30 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Bridge (accordion & piano) & Wolak (clarinet & piano) are an internationally acclaimed duo who perform a unique classical music repertoire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDFKu_0cFqhP8s00

SCARYOKE Night

Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 211 Carpenter Rd, Defiance, OH

It's Karaoke Night but with a Halloween twist! We'll have special spooky $4 wine slushies prepared just for the night and costumes are encouraged! Let's get spooky!

