Corinth, MS

Corinth events coming soon

Corinth News Watch
Corinth News Watch
 6 days ago

(CORINTH, MS) Live events are lining up on the Corinth calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Corinth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hH3Tb_0cFqhOVN00

DÆPÆ at V Taco

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Address: 514 Cruise St, Corinth, MS

DÆPÆ is proud to be back at everyone's favorite bar in Corinth, MS ... V Taco!!! Come join us upstairs on the patio for a night of hard rock, blues, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1etM_0cFqhOVN00

Downtown Pumpkin Patch

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 404 Taylor St, Corinth, MS

The Corinth Area Arts Council is hosting a Downtown Pumpkin Patch the entire month of October! Sponsored by Garrett Eye Clinic and Wildwood Farms, we will have pumpkins, hay bales, gourds, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sthKB_0cFqhOVN00

Chris Janson

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2800 S Harper Rd, Corinth, MS

Chris Janson w/ Special Guest Joe Nichols and Jabe Burgess Friday, October 28 Show 7:00PM Tickets go On Sale Friday, June 11 at 10:00AM. Prices $39, $49, $59 plus Service Fees. Tickets Available...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ci25y_0cFqhOVN00

38359

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 38359? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Diamond Rio

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2800 S Harper Rd, Corinth, MS

Diamond Rio is a Christian country band that was originally founded in 1982 as an attraction for the Nashville, Tennessee theme park Opryland USA. Originally known as the Grizzly River Boys, after...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corinth, MS
ABOUT

With Corinth News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

