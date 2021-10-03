CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, GA

Douglas events calendar

Douglas Updates
Douglas Updates
 6 days ago

(DOUGLAS, GA) Live events are lining up on the Douglas calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Douglas:



Mandingo

Alma, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 Muskrat Rd, Alma, GA

Be the first to know about tickets for Mandingo in Bacon County



Christmas In The City | 10:00AM SEATING

Douglas, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Address: 109 East Ashley Street, Douglas, GA 31533

A Christmas celebration the whole family will love! Join us for a COVID-safe experience that leads our hearts to glorify the newborn King.



Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Law enforcement officers and church members (including faith leaders) will be joining in this walk with the community. We will leave Central Square Gym, go east on Bryan St. to Columbia Ave., (on...



Welcome to the 90s! Art Party

Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Calling all 80s and 90s babies! Get your best 90s outfit out, best friend, and come out paint with me! About this Event We will be painting either Doug or Patty! Your ticket includes:



Combat Night GA

Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 109 E Ashley St, Douglas, GA

General Admission The Martin Centre 109 E. Ashley St Douglas, Ga 31533 October 16, 2021 Doors open at 5pm

Douglas Updates

Douglas Updates

Douglas, GA
