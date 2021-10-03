CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seymour, IN

Live events Seymour — what’s coming up

Seymour Today
Seymour Today
 6 days ago

(SEYMOUR, IN) Live events are coming to Seymour.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seymour:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxhp5_0cFqhMjv00

Trunk-n-Treat

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 333 S Chestnut St, Seymour, IN

Trunk-n-Treat at Trinity United Methodist Church, 333 S Chestnut St, Seymour, IN 47274, Seymour, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXUPr_0cFqhMjv00

Owl Chalk\Acrylic Class

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2015 N Ewing St, Seymour, IN

Owl Chalk Drawing or Acrylic Painting Class Friday, Oct 1st 6-8pm Saturday, Oct 2nd 2-4pm Chalk 8X10 Paper = $35 Acrylic 11X16 Canvas = $45 Specify Date and Chalk or Acrylic when registering. Call...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=129zs1_0cFqhMjv00

Seymour Smash

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1350 W 2nd St, Seymour, IN

Seymour Smash at Seymour High School (Indiana), 1350 W 2nd St, Seymour, IN 47274, Seymour, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 08:00 am to Sun Oct 24 2021 at 10:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHjhd_0cFqhMjv00

Wooden Lantern Centerpiece with a twist: COUPLES' NIGHT!

Seymour, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 3066 U.S. 50, Seymour, IN 47274

Craft a beautiful handmade wooden lantern, filled with live greenery and accents. A unique centerpiece for your holiday table.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDMY0_0cFqhMjv00

Schneider Swag

Seymour, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 3066 U.S. 50, Seymour, IN 47274

A fun twist on an old favorite! Create a swag for your door, using bows, ornaments, and other fun holiday items.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Seymour, IN
Seymour, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Trunk N Treat#11x16#Sun Oct 10#Seymour High School
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Seymour Today

Seymour Today

Seymour, IN
152
Followers
267
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seymour Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy