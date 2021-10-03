Live events Seymour — what’s coming up

(SEYMOUR, IN) Live events are coming to Seymour.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seymour:

Trunk-n-Treat Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 333 S Chestnut St, Seymour, IN

Trunk-n-Treat at Trinity United Methodist Church, 333 S Chestnut St, Seymour, IN 47274, Seymour, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Owl Chalk\Acrylic Class Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2015 N Ewing St, Seymour, IN

Owl Chalk Drawing or Acrylic Painting Class Friday, Oct 1st 6-8pm Saturday, Oct 2nd 2-4pm Chalk 8X10 Paper = $35 Acrylic 11X16 Canvas = $45 Specify Date and Chalk or Acrylic when registering. Call...

Seymour Smash Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1350 W 2nd St, Seymour, IN

Seymour Smash at Seymour High School (Indiana), 1350 W 2nd St, Seymour, IN 47274, Seymour, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 08:00 am to Sun Oct 24 2021 at 10:00 pm

Wooden Lantern Centerpiece with a twist: COUPLES' NIGHT! Seymour, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 3066 U.S. 50, Seymour, IN 47274

Craft a beautiful handmade wooden lantern, filled with live greenery and accents. A unique centerpiece for your holiday table.

Schneider Swag Seymour, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 3066 U.S. 50, Seymour, IN 47274

A fun twist on an old favorite! Create a swag for your door, using bows, ornaments, and other fun holiday items.