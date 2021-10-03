Coming soon: Mcalester events

(MCALESTER, OK) Mcalester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcalester:

True North Basecamp Camp WOW October 14-17, 2021 Stuart, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 8256 Diagonal 1500 Rd, Stuart, OK

Camp WOW | 8256 Diagonal 1500 Rd | Stuart, OK 74570 About this Event In order for a man to get his heart back, he’s got to take a journey. One that involves risk, danger, and a point of no return...

Hope House 9th Annual Ranch Rodeo McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1000 Gloryland Rd, McAlester, OK

Hope House 9th Annual Ranch Rodeo Hosted By Hope House of McAlester Inc.. Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Mcalester., Team Sorting, Double Mugging, Team Roping, Team...

Family Glow Night McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: A Street and, W Springer Ave, McAlester, OK

Community Event! Glow party fun and games for the whole family. Bring a lawn chair and dress in bright colors. Feel free to bring your own glow stick accessories. Let's connect as a community and...

Relay For Life of Pittsburg-LeFLore County McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 305 E Chadick Ave, McAlester, OK

Join Relay For Life in the world's largest fundraising event against cancer. Sign up for Relay For Life event now.

Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE), McAlester, OK Mcalester, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 705 EOC Drive, McAlester, OK 74501

FOR ACTIVE OKLAHOMA LAW ENFORCEMENT ONLY A Training Option Bridging the GAP between SFST and DRE This is a two day course - 16 hours with