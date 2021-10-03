Coming soon: Mcalester events
(MCALESTER, OK) Mcalester has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcalester:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 8256 Diagonal 1500 Rd, Stuart, OK
Camp WOW | 8256 Diagonal 1500 Rd | Stuart, OK 74570 About this Event In order for a man to get his heart back, he’s got to take a journey. One that involves risk, danger, and a point of no return...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 1000 Gloryland Rd, McAlester, OK
Hope House 9th Annual Ranch Rodeo Hosted By Hope House of McAlester Inc.. Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Mcalester., Team Sorting, Double Mugging, Team Roping, Team...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: A Street and, W Springer Ave, McAlester, OK
Community Event! Glow party fun and games for the whole family. Bring a lawn chair and dress in bright colors. Feel free to bring your own glow stick accessories. Let's connect as a community and...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 305 E Chadick Ave, McAlester, OK
Join Relay For Life in the world's largest fundraising event against cancer. Sign up for Relay For Life event now.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 705 EOC Drive, McAlester, OK 74501
FOR ACTIVE OKLAHOMA LAW ENFORCEMENT ONLY A Training Option Bridging the GAP between SFST and DRE This is a two day course - 16 hours with
