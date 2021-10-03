Plainview events calendar

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Live events are lining up on the Plainview calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Plainview area:

Punkin' Days (Pumpkin) Floydada, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Costume contests for all ages, pie eating, pumpkin relays, all‑ages bingo, Cow Patty Bingo, seed spitting contest, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin rolling, "How many Pumpkins" contest and pumpkin...

Girlz Prep Report Showcase Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 1900 W. 7th Street CMB 1269, Plainview, TX

Girls 6th-12th Grades Basketball Athletes! Gain the opportunity for exposure with a professional scout! This camp will be utilized to showcase your skills in front of the one and only Simmie...

Mobile Office in Tulia Tulia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 127 SW 2nd St #100, Tulia, TX

The Mobile Workforce Unit is a moving extension of the Workforce Center, bringing services directly to customers in need, through the multiple computer stations with internet access that allow job...

Childress JV Football @ Tulia Tulia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 Hornet Pl, Tulia, TX

The Tulia (TX) JV football team has a home non-conference game vs. Childress (TX) on Thursday, October 21 @ 5p.

79311 Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 79311? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.