Plainview events calendar
(PLAINVIEW, TX) Live events are lining up on the Plainview calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Plainview area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Costume contests for all ages, pie eating, pumpkin relays, all‑ages bingo, Cow Patty Bingo, seed spitting contest, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin rolling, "How many Pumpkins" contest and pumpkin...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Address: 1900 W. 7th Street CMB 1269, Plainview, TX
Girls 6th-12th Grades Basketball Athletes! Gain the opportunity for exposure with a professional scout! This camp will be utilized to showcase your skills in front of the one and only Simmie...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 127 SW 2nd St #100, Tulia, TX
The Mobile Workforce Unit is a moving extension of the Workforce Center, bringing services directly to customers in need, through the multiple computer stations with internet access that allow job...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 501 Hornet Pl, Tulia, TX
The Tulia (TX) JV football team has a home non-conference game vs. Childress (TX) on Thursday, October 21 @ 5p.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 79311? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.
Comments / 0