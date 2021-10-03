Events on the Fort Dodge calendar

(FORT DODGE, IA) Live events are coming to Fort Dodge.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Dodge area:

Medicare Seminar: Understanding Your Benefits Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1788 Madison Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Please join us for our Medicare Seminar presented by Central Financial Group. At this seminar you will: •Gain knowledge about the basics of Medicare •Learn when and how retirees should file for...

Stop N’ Shop Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 420 Kenyon Rd, Fort Dodge, IA

Stop N\' Shop includes the following items: Aspirin, Band Aids, Batteries-variety of sizes, Books-adult coloring, dictionaries, puzzle, Candy-many varieties, sugar free, gum, Cards-all varieties...

Battle Buddy Bully Proof - Free - Open to the Community! Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 567 S 25th St, Fort Dodge, IA

FREE! Open to the Community! Same event offered 4 times. October is Bully Prevention Month. Faiferlick Martial Arts will be hold four sessions in October. We will discuss; respecting everyone...

The Aquatic Escape Room Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: Fort Dodge, IA

-Great date night activity -Open every Friday in October -Pick your starting time 4:30,5:45,7,8:15 or 9:30 and give us a call to schedule -Call 712-830-6392 to reserve you time slot. -You will...

Elvis in Pink tribute Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3232 1st Ave S, Fort Dodge, IA

Elvis Rock N Remember Tribute Hosted By Joseph Hall. Event starts at Fri Aug 09 2019 at 07:00 pm and happening at Lincoln., A tribute to the legacy of the King of Rock N Roll. NBC’s America’s Got...