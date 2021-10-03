CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau News Alert

Live events coming up in Juneau

Juneau News Alert
Juneau News Alert
 6 days ago

(JUNEAU, AK) Live events are lining up on the Juneau calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Juneau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232BuH_0cFqhID100

Rhyme Different Presents Capital City Chaos

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Rap battles and other performances from other Alaskan artists. Show is free and all is welcome. But also be aware that there will be parental advisory lyrics in the battles and songs being performed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSZnt_0cFqhID100

Fellowhip After Worship

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

« All Events Fellowhip After Worship October 31 @ 10:30 am -

RLC Food Pantry

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

© 2021. All Right Reserved RLC | 740 W 10th Street, Juneau, Alaska 99801 | (907) 586-2380 | rlcoffice@ak.net

Alaska Music One Presents from the Juneau Live! Studio

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

Friday Night Live Concert Series Showcasing Juneau Musical Talent. The Alaska Music One Presents Concert Series live-streams on Friday nights. Sponsored by Juneau’s premier local music store...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QX07f_0cFqhID100

PITA Shoot

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Montana Creek Rd, Juneau, AK

300 Targets thrown. Signups at 8:30am, shooting at 9:30am 100 Singles 100 Handicap 50 pair Doubles

