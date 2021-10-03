CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, IA

Burlington calendar: Coming events

Burlington Voice
Burlington Voice
 6 days ago

(BURLINGTON, IA) Live events are coming to Burlington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Burlington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wNTv_0cFqhHKI00

Teen Take Over Night - Halloween Style

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Teen Take Over Night is back at Regal On The Hill for a special Halloween edition 🎃 Taystee gathered a new group of Queens ready for a fabulously spooky night! All ages are welcome! $10 cover...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Klwkx_0cFqhHKI00

DOUBLE BILL WITH GA-20 & JD SIMO

Burlington, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 306 Washington Street, Burlington, IA 52601

TO THE BONE GROOVE GLORY FOR THIS ALL STAR TOURING COMBINATION OF GA 20 AND JD SIMO.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082XSW_0cFqhHKI00

Jefferson Street Farmers Market

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours May 6 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4:30 PM - 7 PM Location: 300-500 Blocks Jefferson Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVzYx_0cFqhHKI00

Wake and Baked gets Spruced

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 713 Jefferson St, Burlington, IA

Wake and Baked gets Spruced is on Facebook. To connect with Wake and Baked gets Spruced, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039IOk_0cFqhHKI00

Tuesday Night Yoga and Golf and Spirit Hollow

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5592 Club House Dr, Burlington, IA

Class schedule is 6 weeks long and cost is $99. Tuesday nights 7pm-9pm beginning October 5, 2021 and Saturday mornings 7am-9am beginning October 9, 2021. Call (319) 752-0004 for reservations and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Burlington, IA
Government
City
Burlington, IA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Halloween#Washington Street#Ia Wake And Baked#Ia Class
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Burlington Voice

Burlington Voice

Burlington, IA
86
Followers
276
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Burlington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy