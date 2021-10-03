Burlington calendar: Coming events

(BURLINGTON, IA) Live events are coming to Burlington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Burlington area:

Teen Take Over Night - Halloween Style Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Teen Take Over Night is back at Regal On The Hill for a special Halloween edition 🎃 Taystee gathered a new group of Queens ready for a fabulously spooky night! All ages are welcome! $10 cover...

DOUBLE BILL WITH GA-20 & JD SIMO Burlington, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 306 Washington Street, Burlington, IA 52601

TO THE BONE GROOVE GLORY FOR THIS ALL STAR TOURING COMBINATION OF GA 20 AND JD SIMO.

Jefferson Street Farmers Market Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours May 6 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4:30 PM - 7 PM Location: 300-500 Blocks Jefferson Street

Wake and Baked gets Spruced Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 713 Jefferson St, Burlington, IA

Wake and Baked gets Spruced is on Facebook. To connect with Wake and Baked gets Spruced, join Facebook today.

Tuesday Night Yoga and Golf and Spirit Hollow Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5592 Club House Dr, Burlington, IA

Class schedule is 6 weeks long and cost is $99. Tuesday nights 7pm-9pm beginning October 5, 2021 and Saturday mornings 7am-9am beginning October 9, 2021. Call (319) 752-0004 for reservations and...