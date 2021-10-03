Events on the Brainerd calendar

(BRAINERD, MN) Live events are coming to Brainerd.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brainerd:

Retreat: "The art of Reading, why together matters" with Marcie Stokman Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Join us at the St. Francis Social Hall for "The Beauty of Reading.. especially together" Workshop with Well Read Mom founder Marcie Stokman, M.A. Not just for moms, all parishioners are invited to...

Paul Bunyan: the Man, the Myth, the Musical Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1001 Kingwood St, Brainerd, MN

An all new, original musical production about the history of Brainerd and how Paul Bunyan grew to such popularity! We’re helping the City of Brainerd celebrate its 150th birthday.

Live Music Featuring The Soupbones Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 18071 MN-371, Brainerd, MN

MINNESOTA’S HARDEST WORKING MUSIC DUO! The Soupbones have been an established music act 10 years […]

Books Burgers and Brews: October 18th Brainerd, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 15115 Edgewood Drive North, Brainerd, MN 56401

Books Burgers and Brews is an open to the public Book Club that takes place on third Mondays at 6 pm at Prairie Bay Grill in Baxter.

Bruce Burniece at Maddens Resort Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 11266 Pine Beach Peninsula, Brainerd, MN

