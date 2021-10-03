CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Events on the Brainerd calendar

Brainerd Daily
Brainerd Daily
 6 days ago

(BRAINERD, MN) Live events are coming to Brainerd.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brainerd:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RihSX_0cFqhGRZ00

Retreat: "The art of Reading, why together matters" with Marcie Stokman

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Join us at the St. Francis Social Hall for "The Beauty of Reading.. especially together" Workshop with Well Read Mom founder Marcie Stokman, M.A. Not just for moms, all parishioners are invited to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXkrx_0cFqhGRZ00

Paul Bunyan: the Man, the Myth, the Musical

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1001 Kingwood St, Brainerd, MN

An all new, original musical production about the history of Brainerd and how Paul Bunyan grew to such popularity! We’re helping the City of Brainerd celebrate its 150th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iDEw0_0cFqhGRZ00

Live Music Featuring The Soupbones

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 18071 MN-371, Brainerd, MN

MINNESOTA’S HARDEST WORKING MUSIC DUO! The Soupbones have been an established music act 10 years […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfBvT_0cFqhGRZ00

Books Burgers and Brews: October 18th

Brainerd, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 15115 Edgewood Drive North, Brainerd, MN 56401

Books Burgers and Brews is an open to the public Book Club that takes place on third Mondays at 6 pm at Prairie Bay Grill in Baxter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJQBm_0cFqhGRZ00

Bruce Burniece at Maddens Resort

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 11266 Pine Beach Peninsula, Brainerd, MN

Bruce Burniece at Maddens Resort is on Facebook. To connect with Bruce Burniece at Maddens Resort, join Facebook today.

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd, MN
ABOUT

With Brainerd Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

