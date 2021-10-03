CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

Wailuku calendar: Events coming up

Wailuku Journal
Wailuku Journal
 6 days ago

(WAILUKU, HI) Live events are lining up on the Wailuku calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wailuku:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUcLB_0cFqhFYq00

Oct. 2021 - PAM General Monthly Meeting

Paia, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 401 Baldwin Ave, Paia, HI

The Portuguese Association of Maui (PAM) invites you, member, to join your peers at its monthly general meeting. A Associação Portuguesa de Maui está a convidar a ti, afiliado(a), para a sua...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIuh8_0cFqhFYq00

Service Industry Night!

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 45 N Market St unit b, Wailuku, HI

Service Industry Night! 25% Off. 8pm-12am. (Current Liquor Card or paystub required).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7Ozk_0cFqhFYq00

Road to Hana Luxury Tour and Helicopter Flight

Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:15 PM

Address: 1 Keolani Pl, Kahului, HI

While in Maui, take a journey along the famous Road to Hana! On this 6-hour, small-group luxury tour, you'll experience the Road to Hana from both the ground and sky. Board an air-conditioned...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rht2W_0cFqhFYq00

The Allman Betts Band

Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Cameron Way, Kahului, HI

The Allman Betts Band and Duane Betts at Maui Arts & Cultural Center at 2021-10-30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPDY9_0cFqhFYq00

Beach Yoga Flow

Paia, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Baldwin Park, Paia, HI

Flow on the beach! This outdoor Vinyasa style practice emphasizes the sequential movement between postures, coordinated with and guided by deliberate breath. This practice becomes a moving...

