Wailuku calendar: Events coming up

(WAILUKU, HI) Live events are lining up on the Wailuku calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wailuku:

Oct. 2021 - PAM General Monthly Meeting Paia, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 401 Baldwin Ave, Paia, HI

The Portuguese Association of Maui (PAM) invites you, member, to join your peers at its monthly general meeting. A Associação Portuguesa de Maui está a convidar a ti, afiliado(a), para a sua...

Service Industry Night! Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 45 N Market St unit b, Wailuku, HI

Service Industry Night! 25% Off. 8pm-12am. (Current Liquor Card or paystub required).

Road to Hana Luxury Tour and Helicopter Flight Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:15 PM

Address: 1 Keolani Pl, Kahului, HI

While in Maui, take a journey along the famous Road to Hana! On this 6-hour, small-group luxury tour, you'll experience the Road to Hana from both the ground and sky. Board an air-conditioned...

The Allman Betts Band Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Cameron Way, Kahului, HI

The Allman Betts Band and Duane Betts at Maui Arts & Cultural Center at 2021-10-30

Beach Yoga Flow Paia, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Baldwin Park, Paia, HI

Flow on the beach! This outdoor Vinyasa style practice emphasizes the sequential movement between postures, coordinated with and guided by deliberate breath. This practice becomes a moving...