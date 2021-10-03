Murray events calendar

(MURRAY, KY) Murray has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Murray:

Diane Sabenacio Nitiham : Emergent SocialScapes — Murray Art Guild Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 N 4th St, Murray, KY

MAG GALLERY DIANE SEBENACIO NITIHAM Emergent SocialScapes Oct 8 - 30 Diane Sabenacio Nititham (she/her/hers) is a daughter of immigrants and identifies as a Filipina Thai American and scholar...

Wrangler Network presents Legends and Lyrics Murray, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 2101 College Farm Road, Murray, KY 42071

Wrangler Network Presents: Legends of Lyrics featuring two of the most prolific and successful songwriters Dean Dillon and Scotty Emerick

MCCS Academy Session 6 Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Murray, KY

LAST ONE BEST ONE: MCCS Academy Session 6- Wrap Up Games Open to all skills levels U10 and below. This is session 1 out of 6 sessions. Cost for all sessions $50.

Downtown Farmers Market Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Enjoy our Kentucky Proud certified Farmers Market, open seasonly, May - October on the court square.

ART EXHIBIT: David Plunkert, VIsual CommuniGATOR Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: Murray, KY

Clara M. Eagle Upper Gallery 7th Floor Doyle Fine Arts Murray State University Murray, KY 42071-3318 United States The Murray State University Galleries and the Department of Art & Design are...