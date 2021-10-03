CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Faribault, MN

Faribault calendar: Coming events

Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 6 days ago

(FARIBAULT, MN) Faribault has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Faribault:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaNuU_0cFqhDnO00

100 Women Who Care

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 24141 Bagley Ave, Faribault, MN

Your friends say that you are a woman who cares about this community and about the organizations and causes that get things done for the good of all! One lucky woman in attendance will receive up...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qkgoe_0cFqhDnO00

Pay What You Can School's Out Adventure Days!

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault, MN

School is Out Adventure Days are day-long camps open to kindergarten through 5th-grade students on days when school’s not in session, but the craving for adventure and exploration is strong! River...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRx3h_0cFqhDnO00

Faribault Christian Women's Connection Buffet Luncheon

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 112 5th St NE, Faribault, MN

Walk-ins welcomed but RSVP preferred to faribaultcwc@gmail.com or 507-332-7261 the prior Thursday.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CysJ9_0cFqhDnO00

LARGE LIVE & ONLINE FARM ESTATE AUCTION FOR THE JAMES “JIM” PAGEL ESTATE

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

ALLIS CHALMERS 180 W/LOADER, G, WD-45 & WD TRACTORS, (7) ALLIS CHALMERS GARDEN TRACTORS, BUSHOG, 1998 CHEVY 3500 DUMP TRUCK, TRAILERS, BOBCAT 742, FARM ITEMS, POWER & HAND TOOLS, NEW SHOP...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1aBv_0cFqhDnO00

Men’s Group

Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 333 Western Ave, Faribault, MN

We would love to have you join our men\'s group each Wednesday morning at Perkins in Fariboult 7:00 am. This is a great time of growing as men and looking at God\'s word.\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Bushog#Chevy#Bobcat 742#Power Hand Tools
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Faribault Today

Faribault Today

Faribault, MN
48
Followers
288
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Faribault Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy