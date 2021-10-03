Faribault calendar: Coming events

(FARIBAULT, MN) Faribault has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Faribault:

100 Women Who Care Faribault, MN

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 24141 Bagley Ave, Faribault, MN

Your friends say that you are a woman who cares about this community and about the organizations and causes that get things done for the good of all! One lucky woman in attendance will receive up...

Pay What You Can School's Out Adventure Days! Faribault, MN

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault, MN

School is Out Adventure Days are day-long camps open to kindergarten through 5th-grade students on days when school’s not in session, but the craving for adventure and exploration is strong! River...

Faribault Christian Women's Connection Buffet Luncheon Faribault, MN

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 112 5th St NE, Faribault, MN

Walk-ins welcomed but RSVP preferred to faribaultcwc@gmail.com or 507-332-7261 the prior Thursday.

LARGE LIVE & ONLINE FARM ESTATE AUCTION FOR THE JAMES "JIM" PAGEL ESTATE Faribault, MN

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

ALLIS CHALMERS 180 W/LOADER, G, WD-45 & WD TRACTORS, (7) ALLIS CHALMERS GARDEN TRACTORS, BUSHOG, 1998 CHEVY 3500 DUMP TRUCK, TRAILERS, BOBCAT 742, FARM ITEMS, POWER & HAND TOOLS, NEW SHOP...

Men's Group Faribault, MN

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 333 Western Ave, Faribault, MN

We would love to have you join our men\'s group each Wednesday morning at Perkins in Fariboult 7:00 am. This is a great time of growing as men and looking at God\'s word.

