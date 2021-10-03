CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, CO

Canon City calendar: Events coming up

Cañon City News Watch
Cañon City News Watch
 6 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Canon City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canon City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPgXt_0cFqhCuf00

NAMI Connection – In Person

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 116 N Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO

NAMI Connections – for people working towards recovery Every Friday afternoon at 3 PM, Florence Chamber of Commerce, 116 N Pikes Peake Ave. Florence, Colorado

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIHQh_0cFqhCuf00

Science Behind Your Wine

Penrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 465 D St, Penrose, CO

Learn the process of wine production from planting to bottling from Brush Hollow winemaster Robert Vanatta. About this Event A special event of the . Brush Hollow Winery and Vineyard, found in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300hVX_0cFqhCuf00

Front Range Big Band

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 209 W Main St, Florence, CO

Enjoy a Sunday afternoon of big band music listening to the Front Range Big Band from Colorado Springs. The 17-member group will be on stage at the Rialto Theater in Florence on October 10 from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGyiF_0cFqhCuf00

Food Truck Rally

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 200 S Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO

Food: P-Dubs, Crash Site & More to Be Announced Entertainment & Live Music Schedule: To Be Announced All events are 11AM to Dark-ish at Florence Brewing Company. Florence Brewing Company has 20...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFUAu_0cFqhCuf00

Voices from the Archive, Part IV

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 E 2nd St, Florence, CO

Join the Florence Historical Archive at the Bell Tower on the 2nd Sundays from July – November, 2021 starting at 3:00 PM. Refreshments will be available following the program. Introductory...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penrose, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Canon City, CO
City
Florence, CO
City
Cañon City, CO
Florence, CO
Government
Cañon City, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Vineyard#Nami Connections#Brush Hollow Winery#The Front Range Big Band#Florence Brewing Company
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Cañon City News Watch

Cañon City News Watch

Cañon City, CO
28
Followers
153
Post
300
Views
ABOUT

With Cañon City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy