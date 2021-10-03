Canon City calendar: Events coming up

(CANON CITY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Canon City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canon City area:

NAMI Connection – In Person Florence, CO

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 116 N Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO

NAMI Connections – for people working towards recovery Every Friday afternoon at 3 PM, Florence Chamber of Commerce, 116 N Pikes Peake Ave. Florence, Colorado

Science Behind Your Wine Penrose, CO

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 465 D St, Penrose, CO

Learn the process of wine production from planting to bottling from Brush Hollow winemaster Robert Vanatta. About this Event A special event of the . Brush Hollow Winery and Vineyard, found in...

Front Range Big Band Florence, CO

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 209 W Main St, Florence, CO

Enjoy a Sunday afternoon of big band music listening to the Front Range Big Band from Colorado Springs. The 17-member group will be on stage at the Rialto Theater in Florence on October 10 from...

Food Truck Rally Florence, CO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 200 S Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO

Food: P-Dubs, Crash Site & More to Be Announced Entertainment & Live Music Schedule: To Be Announced All events are 11AM to Dark-ish at Florence Brewing Company. Florence Brewing Company has 20...

Voices from the Archive, Part IV Florence, CO

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 E 2nd St, Florence, CO

Join the Florence Historical Archive at the Bell Tower on the 2nd Sundays from July – November, 2021 starting at 3:00 PM. Refreshments will be available following the program. Introductory...