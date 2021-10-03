Hackettstown events calendar

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Hackettstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hackettstown:

God's Closet Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 927 County Rd 517, Hackettstown, NJ

Happy Monday from God's Closet. The closet is preparing for our next event: the 4th Sunday of October 2021 from 9:00am-12:00pm. Please post your needs on our FB page and we'll do our best to make...

Let's Talk Turkey! Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1720 New Jersey 57, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Mansfield Emergency Medical Services presents our first annual fundraiser Let's Talk Turkey! on November 13th, 2021.

'Last Blast' Food Truck and Music Festival Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2 Kinney Road, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Come and celebrate a day in the sun with quality food trucks and fabulous music.

Best of Foo: Tribute to Foo Fighters @ Jersey Girl Brewing! Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 426 Sand Shore Road, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Best of Foo: Tribute to Foo Fighters @ Jersey Girl Brewing!

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater @ Rutherfurd Hall Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1686 County Rd 517, Hackettstown, NJ

Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Theater. Enjoy dinner from Mama's Cafe Baci and check out FrankenMurder. Turn on the electrodes, raise the platform and throw the switch! A storm is brewing and...