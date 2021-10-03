CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Events on the South Lake Tahoe calendar

 6 days ago

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) South Lake Tahoe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Lake Tahoe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmalJ_0cFqhA9D00

Reiki Masters Retreat

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Tahoe Keys, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Join us in beautiful Lake Tahoe for a weekend of healing, connection, and your Reiki Master's Certification and Attunement!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmSQW_0cFqhA9D00

Wordwave at Valhalla One-Act Play Winners Stage Reading

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1 Valhalla Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA

WordWave 2021 has been rescheduled from Sept. 11 to Oct. 21, 22, and 23 2021. Tickets for the Sept. 11 WordWave Reading have been refunded. Each night in October will feature full performances of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccx8D_0cFqhA9D00

Madrigal/Berlinsky — Revive Coffee and Wine

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3135 Harrison Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Revive Coffee & Wine 3135 Harrison Avenue South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 530 600-4007 info@revivecoffeewine.com CAFE HOURS: Monday through Thursday 7 am to 4 pm Friday 7 am to 5 pm Saturday 7 am to 6...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mi4Cu_0cFqhA9D00

Community Building Day at Inversion Gymnastics (K-5th grade students only)

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 867 Eloise Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Students will participate in team building activities and free play at Inversion Gymnastics!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5TK6_0cFqhA9D00

Karaoke at Rojo’s Tavern

South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3091 Harrison Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Karaoke at Rojo\'s. Friday and Saturday nights starting at 10:00 PM in the Tavern. Hwy 50 & San Francisco. South Lake Tahoe. 21+ Featuring Midnight Blue Karaoke with over 16,000 updated songs...

South Lake Tahoe, CA
