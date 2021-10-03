Mason City events coming soon

(MASON CITY, IA) Mason City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mason City:

Inaugural Micro Nationals Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 3700 4th St SW, Mason City, IA

Outlaw Mini Mods, Xcel 600 Mods, Sharp Mini Late Models, Micro Sprints$1,000 to win all classesTimes:Pit Gates Open 12:00 p.m. | Grandstand Gates Open 3:00

North Iowa Wedding Showcase and More Mason City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 308 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401

Are you engaged and you are planning for the special day!! Come talk to the vendors and watch the Bridal showcase to get lots of ideas.

Public Ice Skating @ Mason City Arena Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 111 S Washington Ave, Mason City, IA

Open skate admission $3; skate rental $5. No sticks or pucks allowed. Open ice skate begins at 1pm. Read more

Halloween Skate-tacular Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 S Washington Ave, Mason City, IA

Bring the family & enjoy the afternoon! From 3-5pm we'll be hosting a skate event at the Mason City Arena. $5/person admission *On ice games! *Costumes are encouraged! *Public welcome! *Skates...

Artoberfest Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 303 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA

We are pleased to announce the return of our popular fall fundraiser Artoberfest. The date of the event is Friday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 9 pm. Tickets are $50 and now for sale at Moorman Clothiers...