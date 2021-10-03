CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Mason City events coming soon

Mason City Updates
Mason City Updates
 6 days ago

(MASON CITY, IA) Mason City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mason City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29z9Yu_0cFqh9Lj00

Inaugural Micro Nationals

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 3700 4th St SW, Mason City, IA

Outlaw Mini Mods, Xcel 600 Mods, Sharp Mini Late Models, Micro Sprints$1,000 to win all classesTimes:Pit Gates Open 12:00 p.m. | Grandstand Gates Open 3:00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JGZA_0cFqh9Lj00

North Iowa Wedding Showcase and More

Mason City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 308 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401

Are you engaged and you are planning for the special day!! Come talk to the vendors and watch the Bridal showcase to get lots of ideas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGGFd_0cFqh9Lj00

Public Ice Skating @ Mason City Arena

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 111 S Washington Ave, Mason City, IA

Open skate admission $3; skate rental $5. No sticks or pucks allowed. Open ice skate begins at 1pm. Read more

Halloween Skate-tacular

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 S Washington Ave, Mason City, IA

Bring the family & enjoy the afternoon! From 3-5pm we'll be hosting a skate event at the Mason City Arena. $5/person admission *On ice games! *Costumes are encouraged! *Public welcome! *Skates...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZS8QF_0cFqh9Lj00

Artoberfest

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 303 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA

We are pleased to announce the return of our popular fall fundraiser Artoberfest. The date of the event is Friday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 9 pm. Tickets are $50 and now for sale at Moorman Clothiers...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Mason City Updates

Mason City Updates

Mason City, IA
ABOUT

With Mason City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

