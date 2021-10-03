What’s up Nixa: Local events calendar

(NIXA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Nixa calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nixa area:

Halloween Spooktacular: Sponsored by Mac Dental Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Thank you for Mac Dental for sponsoring the Halloween Spooktacular! Halloween Spooktacular will take place on Friday, October 29th beginning at 5:30 pm! Spooktacular will take place at McCauley...

The Blinkers Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1528 N Main St, Nixa, MO

The Blinkers return to The Collective Stage with their wide repertoire of songs from every era that will have you singing along all night.

White Pumpkins on Wood Paint Party Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 S Main St, Nixa, MO

Registration will be open soon! ***If you have any questions about registration please message us! We are using a new system that should take care of any of the problems we have had with...

Fall Festival and Hero Halloween Hunt Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 460 W Aldersgate Dr, Nixa, MO

Family fun Halloween event put on by the 6th-grade confirmation class. Come and enjoy games, trunk-or-treat, lots of candy, and finish the night by hunting for our local Nixa heroes to say thank you!

Edcamp SpEd Nixa 2021 Nixa, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 605 South Gregg Road, Nixa, MO 65714

FREE professional development for ALL, with a focus on special education.