What’s up Nixa: Local events calendar
(NIXA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Nixa calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Nixa area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Thank you for Mac Dental for sponsoring the Halloween Spooktacular! Halloween Spooktacular will take place on Friday, October 29th beginning at 5:30 pm! Spooktacular will take place at McCauley...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 1528 N Main St, Nixa, MO
The Blinkers return to The Collective Stage with their wide repertoire of songs from every era that will have you singing along all night.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 107 S Main St, Nixa, MO
Registration will be open soon! ***If you have any questions about registration please message us! We are using a new system that should take care of any of the problems we have had with...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 460 W Aldersgate Dr, Nixa, MO
Family fun Halloween event put on by the 6th-grade confirmation class. Come and enjoy games, trunk-or-treat, lots of candy, and finish the night by hunting for our local Nixa heroes to say thank you!
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM
Address: 605 South Gregg Road, Nixa, MO 65714
FREE professional development for ALL, with a focus on special education.
Comments / 0