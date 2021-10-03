Castaic calendar: Coming events

(CASTAIC, CA) Live events are lining up on the Castaic calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Castaic:

MUD GIRL RUN - Los Angeles Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

I will be participating in the 2021 Mud Girl Run in Los Angeles, Ca. on October 16th. The event is being held at Castaic Lake (address below). I would love to see a group of us represent and...

Picking Perfect Pumpkins Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 25850 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA

Sign up for Sat Oct 16, 2021 3:00 - 5:00PM - Picking Perfect Pumpkins . Join the paint and sip party at this Valencia , CA studio.

2nd AMERICAN LEGION CAR & BIKE SHOW Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 31540 Ridge Rte Rd, Castaic, CA

2nd American Legion Car & Bike Show Free to the Public Food Trucks - BBQ - Raffles - Beer Cars - Bikes - Music Click on Flyer for Registration Info

Cancun Music Festival 2021 Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia, CA

Cancun Music Festival 2021 at Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia, United States on Sun Oct 24 2021 at 01:00 pm to Thu Oct 28 2021 at 10:00 am

CMP GSM Match - A Course Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 35970 Golden State Hwy, Castaic, CA

Civilian Marksmanship Program Garand/Springfield/Modern Military Match. Course of fire will the As-Issued Military Rifle Course A: 30 shots for record plus 5 sighters - 5 sighters and 10 shots...