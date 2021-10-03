CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, AR

Harrison calendar: Coming events

Harrison News Watch
 6 days ago

(HARRISON, AR) Live events are coming to Harrison.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harrison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cEnzW_0cFqh5op00

Saturday Festivals at Cedar Fest

Ridgedale, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 190 Top of the Rock Rd, Ridgedale, MO

Saturday Festivals at Cedar Fest is on Facebook. To connect with Saturday Festivals at Cedar Fest, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27KOg6_0cFqh5op00

Fall 2021 200ytt Year-long Program

Jasper, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: HC 70 Box 544, County Road 24, Jasper, AR

Retreat One: October 6th - 10th, 2021 Retreat Two: Jan 19th - 22nd, 2022 Retreat Three: April 20th - 24th, 2022 Retreat Four: July 27th - 31st, 2022 WE TRAIN TEACHERS. We teach you what is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6mAe_0cFqh5op00

Live at Oasis

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 2902 Quail Valley Dr, Harrison, AR

Live at Oasis at The Oasis, 2902 Quail Valley Drive, Harrison, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:59 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBzsR_0cFqh5op00

Ducks Unlimited Eastern Continental @ Bass Pro

Ridgedale, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1901 State Hwy 86, Ridgedale, MO

Sept. 29 - Oct. 3, 2021 2nd Annual Ducks in the Ozarks Continental Shoot Bass Pro Shop's Shooting Academy Branson, MO

Learn More

Private Event @ Big Cedar Lodge Shooting Academy

Ridgedale, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1901 State Hwy 86, Ridgedale, MO

Experience the Gould Bro's live. With trick shots that amaze and engagement that entertains, you will truly experience a show like no other. You may also like the following events from Gould...

Learn More

Harrison, AR
Harrison News Watch

Harrison, AR
ABOUT

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

