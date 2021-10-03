Harrison calendar: Coming events
(HARRISON, AR) Live events are coming to Harrison.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harrison:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 190 Top of the Rock Rd, Ridgedale, MO
Saturday Festivals at Cedar Fest is on Facebook. To connect with Saturday Festivals at Cedar Fest, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: HC 70 Box 544, County Road 24, Jasper, AR
Retreat One: October 6th - 10th, 2021 Retreat Two: Jan 19th - 22nd, 2022 Retreat Three: April 20th - 24th, 2022 Retreat Four: July 27th - 31st, 2022 WE TRAIN TEACHERS. We teach you what is...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:59 PM
Address: 2902 Quail Valley Dr, Harrison, AR
Live at Oasis at The Oasis, 2902 Quail Valley Drive, Harrison, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:59 pm
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 1901 State Hwy 86, Ridgedale, MO
Sept. 29 - Oct. 3, 2021 2nd Annual Ducks in the Ozarks Continental Shoot Bass Pro Shop's Shooting Academy Branson, MO
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 1901 State Hwy 86, Ridgedale, MO
Experience the Gould Bro's live. With trick shots that amaze and engagement that entertains, you will truly experience a show like no other. You may also like the following events from Gould...
Comments / 0