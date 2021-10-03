CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Live events coming up in Dover

Dover Journal
Dover Journal
 6 days ago

(DOVER, NH) Live events are coming to Dover.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dover area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7QqQ_0cFqh4w600

Live at Flight - Maddoc Johnson Quartet

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 478 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Maddoc Johnson is a Flight favorite, always showing up with an eclectic group of talented musicians putting on a fantastic show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pyxY_0cFqh4w600

Adjusting with Ease - A Workshop for Expecting Parents

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

The transition from couple to parenting can be both wonderful and challenging.  If you're looking for ways to prepare for the changes ahead,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDeEx_0cFqh4w600

Sibling Class 2021

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Welcoming a new baby into your family can be a very exciting time. This is especially true when there is an older sibling in the home. While

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZQcK_0cFqh4w600

Cesarean Birth Class

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

This class is intended for those expecting to have a Cesarean birth (C-section). We will discuss what to expect when you arrive at the Women

