Live events coming up in Dover

(DOVER, NH) Live events are coming to Dover.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dover area:

Live at Flight - Maddoc Johnson Quartet Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 478 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Maddoc Johnson is a Flight favorite, always showing up with an eclectic group of talented musicians putting on a fantastic show!

Adjusting with Ease - A Workshop for Expecting Parents Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

The transition from couple to parenting can be both wonderful and challenging. If you're looking for ways to prepare for the changes ahead,

Sibling Class 2021 Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Welcoming a new baby into your family can be a very exciting time. This is especially true when there is an older sibling in the home. While

Cesarean Birth Class Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

This class is intended for those expecting to have a Cesarean birth (C-section). We will discuss what to expect when you arrive at the Women