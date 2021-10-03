CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth calendar: Coming events

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Live events are coming to Portsmouth.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Portsmouth area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37glK9_0cFqh33N00

Oak Ridge Boys

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 940 2nd St, Portsmouth, OH

The Oak Ridge Boys’ timeless country and gospel classics may date back to the World War II era, but the band is still a force to be reckoned with in the 21st century. Their showmanship is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHnjU_0cFqh33N00

Burning Art with the Happy Pot at the MSP Farmers Market

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 30 1454.000, Portsmouth, OH 45662

The Happy Pot is ready to host burning glass art at the Farmers Market on the Esplanade Sponsored by the Scioto County Commissioners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlaMW_0cFqh33N00

College & Career Fair

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 940 2nd St, Portsmouth, OH

Open to high school students, parents, guardians, guidance counselors, teachers, and adult learners looking to earn a college degree or prepare for the career of their choice.

Shawnee Game Conference 2021

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 940 2nd St, Portsmouth, OH

Shawnee Game Conference (SGC) is devoted to all aspects of gaming, game design, simulation, and immersive technology. Focusing on the academic and educational aspects of game development...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzJiP_0cFqh33N00

Scioto County Health Coalition Meeting

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 919 7th St, Portsmouth, OH

What: Join us for our monthly Scioto County Health Coalition Meeting When: Every 2nd Friday of the Month 8:30am Location: ADAMHS Board of Adams, Lawrence & Scioto Counties 919 7th St, Portsmouth...

