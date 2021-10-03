Portsmouth calendar: Coming events

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Live events are coming to Portsmouth.

Oak Ridge Boys Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 940 2nd St, Portsmouth, OH

The Oak Ridge Boys’ timeless country and gospel classics may date back to the World War II era, but the band is still a force to be reckoned with in the 21st century. Their showmanship is...

Burning Art with the Happy Pot at the MSP Farmers Market Portsmouth, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 30 1454.000, Portsmouth, OH 45662

The Happy Pot is ready to host burning glass art at the Farmers Market on the Esplanade Sponsored by the Scioto County Commissioners.

College & Career Fair Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 940 2nd St, Portsmouth, OH

Open to high school students, parents, guardians, guidance counselors, teachers, and adult learners looking to earn a college degree or prepare for the career of their choice.

Shawnee Game Conference 2021 Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 940 2nd St, Portsmouth, OH

Shawnee Game Conference (SGC) is devoted to all aspects of gaming, game design, simulation, and immersive technology. Focusing on the academic and educational aspects of game development...

Scioto County Health Coalition Meeting Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 919 7th St, Portsmouth, OH

What: Join us for our monthly Scioto County Health Coalition Meeting When: Every 2nd Friday of the Month 8:30am Location: ADAMHS Board of Adams, Lawrence & Scioto Counties 919 7th St, Portsmouth...