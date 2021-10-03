What’s up Angleton: Local events calendar
(ANGLETON, TX) Live events are coming to Angleton.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Angleton area:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 1 Performance Dr, Angleton, TX
A Fabulous Exhibit of Houston’s Most Luxurious Automobiles. Exhibition Categories: Exotic Sedan, Luxury Sedan, Sports, Classic, Modified & Eccentric. Forget the coffee! You won’t need it. This is...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1 Performance Drive, Angleton, TX 77515
Building a community to the military & veteran population by providing non-clinical outreach through active participation in motorsports.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1 Performance Dr, Angleton, TX
MSR Houston Reserved Paddock Registration Canopies: $90 for the weekend Pit Lane Paddock: $100 for the weekend Trackside Garages: $275 for the weekend PLEASE REMEMBER TO SOCIAL DISTANCE! All...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 234 S Arcola St, Angleton, TX
Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 901 S Downing St, Angleton, TX
Concert of Kevin Fowler in Angleton. The concert will take place at Brazoria County Fairgrounds in Angleton. The date of the concert is the 23-10-2021.
