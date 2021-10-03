CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glasgow, KY

Live events Glasgow — what’s coming up

Glasgow Daily
Glasgow Daily
 6 days ago

(GLASGOW, KY) Glasgow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glasgow area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10pssX_0cFqh1Hv00

No Deceit at The Grove

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

No Deceit at The Grove at The Grove, Glasgow, KY 42141, Glasgow, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4chWyB_0cFqh1Hv00

Jonathan and Emily Martin

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 307 Columbia Ave, Glasgow, KY

Known for their love for the Word and how they beautifully weave scripture throughout the songs they write, Jonathan and Emily are set to release the most ambitious proje...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mC8X_0cFqh1Hv00

Supernova Blue LIVE @ Riblickers Smoke Shack

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

We will hit the stage at Riblickers, Oct 22 @ 7:00 pm with some of the best classic and modern rock and pop. See you there! You may also like the following events from Supernova Blue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4kH3_0cFqh1Hv00

The Barren County Family YMCA Youth Fall Break Camp 2021

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 YMCA Way, Glasgow, KY

Looking for a hassel free, fun & safe place to bring your children during Fall break? Well look no further the best solution is right here at the Barren County Family YMCA. Our skilled, certified...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMPsz_0cFqh1Hv00

NAACP Cave Area Community Unit Meeting

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 301 Bunche Ave, Glasgow, KY

Monthly meeting of the NAACP Cave Area Community Unit, covering Barren, Edmonson, Hart, and Metcalfe counties.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, KY
City
Glasgow, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Riblickers#Barren Edmonson Hart
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Glasgow Daily

Glasgow Daily

Glasgow, KY
145
Followers
259
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Glasgow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy