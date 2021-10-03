Live events Glasgow — what’s coming up

(GLASGOW, KY) Glasgow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glasgow area:

No Deceit at The Grove Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

No Deceit at The Grove at The Grove, Glasgow, KY 42141, Glasgow, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 07:00 pm

Jonathan and Emily Martin Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 307 Columbia Ave, Glasgow, KY

Known for their love for the Word and how they beautifully weave scripture throughout the songs they write, Jonathan and Emily are set to release the most ambitious proje...

Supernova Blue LIVE @ Riblickers Smoke Shack Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

We will hit the stage at Riblickers, Oct 22 @ 7:00 pm with some of the best classic and modern rock and pop. See you there! You may also like the following events from Supernova Blue

The Barren County Family YMCA Youth Fall Break Camp 2021 Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 YMCA Way, Glasgow, KY

Looking for a hassel free, fun & safe place to bring your children during Fall break? Well look no further the best solution is right here at the Barren County Family YMCA. Our skilled, certified...

NAACP Cave Area Community Unit Meeting Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 301 Bunche Ave, Glasgow, KY

Monthly meeting of the NAACP Cave Area Community Unit, covering Barren, Edmonson, Hart, and Metcalfe counties.